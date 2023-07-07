5 things to do first in Threads

Threads has just gone live and can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices. Since the app is not a standalone product but an addition to Instagram, it has generated a lot of excitement among users of the social media platform. Many believe that the announcement has come at the perfect time since Threads aims to compete with Twitter by offering features that the latter lacks.

This article will list some things that new users can do after downloading the app.

What to do on Threads after signing in?

Here is a list of five things you should check out when jumping into Instagram Threads:

1) Follow relevant accounts

Switching to this new app is simple since it lets you keep your Instagram username, bio, and links. You can follow various Instagram accounts by executing some simple steps. After you sign in using your Instagram account, the app asks if you want to follow accounts from your Instagram and customize the list of accounts you follow. Even if you only follow accounts that you know, Threads will promote posts from other accounts that you don't follow in your feed.

2) Disabling push notifications

Disable those annoying notifications ( Image via Unsplash/ Prateek Katyal )

The app's notifications can be annoying, so you may want to immediately turn them off. To do this, you only need to access the notification settings within the app's user interface and click the button to enable or disable push notifications. Alternatively, you can use system settings to completely disable notification access.

3) Adding and switching between multiple Threads profiles for influencers

How do I switch accounts on Threads? ( Image via Meta )

If you have multiple profiles on Instagram, they can be transferred separately to Threads. If you don't have multiple accounts added to your Instagram profile, here's how to do it:

Log into each profile by opening the Instagram app.

Go to your profile page in the app, and click the arrow next to your username to log into a second Instagram account.

Enter your user ID and password after selecting the Add Account option.

Once you download and open the Threads app, it will prompt you to log in using your primary account and switch accounts.

Notably, switching between accounts after your login works the same way as it does on Instagram. Navigate toward the hamburger menu, and switch between profiles from the accounts tab. You can also log out of the previous account if you feel the need to do so.

4) Take control of your privacy

In this age of data leaks, keeping an eye on your privacy settings in any app is mandatory, and Threads is no different.

You'll need to take the necessary security precautions on the new app. Upon installing Threads, you can give it access to specific features as you see fit or enable or disable them in the app using the Settings tab on your iOS or Android device.

This app was launched in 100 countries except for the EU due to the laws in the region regarding privacy safeguards.

5) Get notifications from your favorite accounts

An extension to Instagram ( Image via Meta )

We all have favorite accounts on Instagram, and setting up push notifications for those accounts is similar in both apps. All you need to do is visit the account's profile page and tap the bell icon next to their username on the top of your screen. Finally, select the type of content you'd like to receive notifications for.

Poll : 0 votes