Threads login error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The highly anticipated Threads app by Instagram, Meta’s alternative to Twitter, has been troubling users. A frustrating error message "Not Permitted" greets a select few upon launching the app, while others are unable to log in due to an error "Unable to log in." However, it could likely be a temporary issue with the app itself, or some key aspects for logging in may be missing.

If you're struggling to log in, this article answers why that is so in Meta's new app while providing potential solutions.

How to fix Threads login error

Don't be alarmed if you think your account has been flagged or lacks certain information to log in to the app just yet. Since the app was released recently, accounts are still being onboarded and permitted progressively to access the platform. Furthermore, your password may be incorrect when accessing a specific Instagram account.

Follow the steps below to possibly resolve the login issue on Meta's new app:

Availability : Ensure that the platform, although still new and rolling out, is live and available in your region.

: Ensure that the platform, although still new and rolling out, is live and available in your region. Server Status : Login issues may arise if the Threads or Instagram servers crash due to the influx of new users attempting to log in via Instagram.

: Login issues may arise if the Threads or Instagram servers crash due to the influx of new users attempting to log in via Instagram. Latest version : Ensure that the latest app version is installed on your device.

: Ensure that the latest app version is installed on your device. Change password : If you have access to Instagram, resetting the password can work wonders.

: If you have access to Instagram, resetting the password can work wonders. Restart : Temporary glitches or issues with apps can often be resolved by simply restarting the phone.

: Temporary glitches or issues with apps can often be resolved by simply restarting the phone. Different device : Try to log in to the app on a different device. Subsequently, you can determine if the issue is related to the account or app or is specific to that particular device.

: Try to log in to the app on a different device. Subsequently, you can determine if the issue is related to the account or app or is specific to that particular device. Cache : Clearing the cache for the Instagram and Threads apps is worth a try.

: Clearing the cache for the Instagram and Threads apps is worth a try. Reinstall : To give it a shot, why not go ahead and uninstall the application from your device? Afterward, go ahead and reinstall it once more.

: To give it a shot, why not go ahead and uninstall the application from your device? Afterward, go ahead and reinstall it once more. Internet : Ensure that you have a steady internet connection when trying to log in.

: Ensure that you have a steady internet connection when trying to log in. Instagram Help Center: You should contact the Instagram Help Center for assistance. However, you must log in to the Instagram app with this method.

Joining, trying, and acclimating to this newly-unveiled platform can be frustrating when encountering login issues or the "Not Permitted" error, especially when you only want to access Threads.

As Instagram rolls out the new platform, your region or account may not have access to it just yet, which is likely the cause of the issue. Additionally, typing the wrong password is another factor.

