Threads privacy concerns explored, how to be safe on the new social media app?

Mark Zuckerberg's app, Meta's Threads, launched globally on July 6th. This innovative text-based version of Instagram was released in over 100 countries and quickly gained immense popularity. Users flocked to download the app, setting record numbers for downloads within a surprisingly brief timeframe. Despite this initial success, Meta's Threads has faced some scrutiny due to concerns about its privacy policy and its requirements for collecting user data. This has raised questions and caused some hesitation among potential users.

Let's delve into privacy policies on this new social media platform and learn how to ensure your safety.

What information do Threads collect from users?

tommy @vegan_scum if ur considering threads the data privacy terms are absolutely insane, would not recommend if you value privacy at all if ur considering threads the data privacy terms are absolutely insane, would not recommend if you value privacy at all https://t.co/7G773eIAho

Social media is rapidly evolving, sparking a discussion about privacy due to the increasing use of Threads and the collection of personal data. Users openly share intimate aspects of their lives, including mundane activities, personal opinions, purchases, locations, and other sensitive information, all of which present opportunities for inappropriate or malicious use.

Instagram, the developer of the new app, has made it known that these are the handlings of data that may be included in the app's privacy policies:

Health & Fitness

Financial Info

Contact Info

Use Content

Browsing History

Usage Data

Diagnostics

Purchases

Location

Contacts

Search History

Identifiers

Sensitive Info

Other Data

How to be safe on Threads?

To effectively use Threads, users must grasp what data they are sharing and how it will be employed and understand privacy concerns. Companies must prioritize privacy measures, make data usage more transparent, not excessively rely on user consent, and grant users greater control over their information.

While maintaining privacy, users must adhere to some practical advice when using Threads or any social media platform. No matter what happens, users must never forget to prioritize their privacy.

2FA : Implement a two-factor authentication (2FA) system for an extra measure of security. Doing so will fortify the defenses around your account, particularly in situations where your password has been compromised.

: Implement a two-factor authentication (2FA) system for an extra measure of security. Doing so will fortify the defenses around your account, particularly in situations where your password has been compromised. Scam links : Be cautious when interacting with unfamiliar individuals. This is because any attempts to click on their links or access their attachments may result in unintentional exposure to malware or a phishing scam.

: Be cautious when interacting with unfamiliar individuals. This is because any attempts to click on their links or access their attachments may result in unintentional exposure to malware or a phishing scam. Third-party apps : Third-party apps might gather excessive data, so it's important to be cautious when giving out permissions.

: Third-party apps might gather excessive data, so it's important to be cautious when giving out permissions. Location sharing : Sharing your location data can compromise your privacy, so it's best to think twice before doing so. After all, this piece of information is quite significant.

: Sharing your location data can compromise your privacy, so it's best to think twice before doing so. After all, this piece of information is quite significant. Strong password : For your account security, having a strong and distinctive password is essential.

: For your account security, having a strong and distinctive password is essential. Public Wi-Fi : Public Wi-Fi networks should be avoided when trying to access your social media accounts

: Public Wi-Fi networks should be avoided when trying to access your social media accounts Digital footprint : Be mindful of your digital behavior, as anything you like, comment on, or post can create a digital trail that reveals fragile details about you.

: Be mindful of your digital behavior, as anything you like, comment on, or post can create a digital trail that reveals fragile details about you. Report or block if necessary: If you suspect a user is a bot or a scammer, take action by using the block and report features. When necessary, don't hesitate to use these features if you're being harassed.

Online privacy can be quite a puzzle to unravel. However, with some know-how, one can successfully navigate the privacy labyrinth of social media. It is wise to take precautionary measures rather than taking unnecessary risks.

