5 settings you need to change first in Threads

Meta has just launched its Twitter competitor, Threads, which is boosting in terms of the number of sign-ups since its release on July 6, 2023. However, it is not all bells and whistles right now as many have signed up just for testing out the platform. Threads is a spin-off of Instagram that prioritizes conversations over visual content. You can share text updates and participate in public discussions by logging in with your Instagram account.

The app's interface is similar to Instagram's comment section, but it also includes Twitter-type features like replying and resharing content. It allows you to post links, up to 10 photos, videos up to five minutes long, and up to 500 characters (more than Twitter's 280 characters).

This article is going to be a guide for those who are wandering inside the app to find their perfect feed and care about their security.

What settings do I need to change before using Threads?

Here are the five settings you should check out before using threads for better feed recommendations and for protecting your privacy:

1) How to customize your feed on Threads?

As this Twitter competitor is only accessible through signing in through Instagram, you must sign in to the "standalone" app using your Meta/Instagram account.

You have the option to follow everyone you already follow on Instagram once you've signed up for Threads. This launders your feed, yes, but one thing to keep in mind is even though you're following people you know, your feed by default features a lot of accounts you don't know.

2) How to disable notifications on Threads?

Disable push notifications ( Image via Meta )

Continuous push notifications from any app on your status bar, be it a new one, kills the vibe. The app from Meta may be a little annoying with notifications and you should disable them immediately if you feel like it.

To do so, you can simply navigate to the notification settings inside the app UI and go to notification settings to find a button enabling or disabling push notifications. You need to keep it disabled. Alternatively, you can turn off notification access entirely using your system settings.

3) How to hide posts based on specific words?

Content filtering in the Instagram extension ( Image via Meta )

Here are the steps you need to follow to enable specific word filtering on your feed:

Click More (Three dots/bars) in the bottom left, then click Settings. Click How others can interact with you on the left. Below Hidden Words, you can:

·Click next to Hide comments to turn it off.

to turn it off. Click next to Advanced comment filtering to turn it on.

You will have the option to edit what words you want to put in order to hide related content.

4) How do I ensure privacy on Threads?

Privacy and security in this day and age of data are crucial for everyone, and you should be aware of your privacy settings in every app you use.

Threads also requires some basic access to your settings like location and notifications etc. You can just selectively allow what you want to give access to what you think is necessary when you first install your app or you can enable/disable in the app settings through your settings app on your iOS or Android version.

5) How to get notifications from your favorite Threads account?

An extension to Instagram ( Image via Meta )

Similar to Instagram, you can enable specific push notifications from the accounts that you want to see more of. To enable this, do the following things:

Visit the profile page of the account.

Tap the bell icon available next to their username on the top of the screen.

Switch the button to the on position next to the type of content you'd like to receive notifications for.

This competitor of Twitter from Meta was launched in over 100 countries, and the reason behind this is fairly straightforward, the increasing restrictions on Twitter. Yes, there are some features missing on the platform, but these aren't something that Meta can't add later.

One thing to note here is that you can delete your individual posts. However, to completely delete your Threads' profile, you'll be needed to delete your Instagram account as well.

