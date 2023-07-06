The Threads app by Instagram has finally gone official worldwide. Meta's new social media app is available for download to Android and iOS users. However, since the new platform comes from Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, infamous for data mining, there have been a lot of privacy concerns concerning the Threads app. In fact, the application seemed to be embroiled in privacy concerns from the get-go.

Like other apps by Meta, Threads also comes with an entire list of permission and access requests on the iPhone. These include highlighting sensitive data like health and financial data, precise location, and browsing history.

Read on to know what permission and access requests the latest Twitter rival and micro-blogging platform requires on an iPhone.

What iPhone permissions does the Thread app require?

Threads requires 13 permissions on an iPhone (Image via App Store)

Leaving the hype surrounding Threads aside, one must be aware that the app comes from Meta, a platform infamous for monetizing user data. Unsurprisingly, the latest Threads app requires many permission and access requests when installed on an iPhone. The list below mentions all Threads permissions required on an iPhone:

Health & Fitness Financial Info Contact Info User Content Usage Data Diagnostics Purchases Location Contacts Search History Identifiers Sensitive Info Other Data

The list indicates there is sensitive data that the Threads app requests access to. The good news is that the list above is par for the course for most social media platforms in the market. Simply put, there's nothing new here that users have not already shared with other Meta-owned properties and other social media platforms. However, that doesn't stop Thread privacy concerns from being raised.

Why does the Threads app need so many permissions and access requests on iPhone?

Michael Shellenberger @shellenberger Mark Zuckerberg says he’s not thinking about monetization of users on his Twitter clone, Threads, but that’s a lie. His business model is selling our data to advertisers. Threads has near zero privacy. It knows our location, "Health & Fitness," "Financial Info," "Sensitive Info” Mark Zuckerberg says he’s not thinking about monetization of users on his Twitter clone, Threads, but that’s a lie. His business model is selling our data to advertisers. Threads has near zero privacy. It knows our location, "Health & Fitness," "Financial Info," "Sensitive Info” https://t.co/BusczYqaIG

Since Threads is a Meta-owned app like Instagram, it will likely run on the same surveillance ads business model, as is evident from the list of permissions. For the uninitiated, Meta generates revenue by tracking and profiling users to grab their attention and monetize it. The company employs behavioral advertising microtargeting tools for this purpose.

Simply put, the Threads app by Instagram is a strong contender for the Twitter-killer tag and has what it takes to become a solid moneymaker for its developer. This is evident from the announcement of the new social media platform acquiring 10 million users within hours of the launch.

However, serious Threads privacy concerns have dampened the spirit, which is why the conversion rate of Instagram followers to Threads followers is slow.

How will the Threads app use my data?

Adam Mosseri has hinted that the company is working on Threads users' feedback. (Image via Threads)

Threads is an extension of Instagram and will use its account's data in accordance with Meta's privacy policy. According to the company, this is necessary to import profile information to a Thread account, personalize its feed, and protect users on both platforms.

According to the company, the data will provide users with a bespoke experience across Instagram and Threads app. The data may include Instagram login credentials, account ID, profile picture, and bio. The app will also access more sensitive on-device data for its ad-tracking model.

The initial euphoria of the new Meta social media platform has somewhat died with these privacy concerns, and the announcement that deleting one's Threads profile might also wipe out their associated Instagram profile.

The good news is that the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has posted on Threads about looking into deleting its account separately. After listening to user feedback, we hope the company addresses any Threads privacy concerns in the future.

