Titan resurrected? Reports show dual 16-pin power and quad-slot design on the new Titan RTX Ada

The upcoming graphics card from Nvidia is called the Nvidia Titan RTX Ada. Images of the model have been rendered and revealed, showcasing a unique design with a quad-slot GPU and dual 16-pin power connectors.

This could be a great game-changer for consumers looking to get the best performance out of their GPUs as the Titan RTX Ada could be a viable alternative to traditional graphic cards.

The Nvidia Titan RTX, based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, is a GPU that has recently been making waves in the industry. With its quad-slot setup and dual 16-pin power connectors, this powerful card is looking to revolutionize the gaming experience.

All eyes have been on the model since its recent renders surfaced, and now enthusiasts are wondering what the Titan RTX is capable of. In this article, we'll take an in-depth look at the specifications and features of this new offering from Nvidia and how it might just offer the ultimate gaming experience.

Reported specifications of the Nvidia Titan RTX Ada

total board power ~800W "the beast" PG137-SKU0AD102-450-A118176FP3248G 24Gbps GDDR6Xtotal board power ~800W

The Ada Lovelace GPU architecture-based next-generation Nvidia Titan graphics card is expected to use the AD102-450-A1 GPU, which has 142 SMs on 18,176 CUDA cores. This information was provided by Twitter user Kopite7kimi.

According to reports, the graphics card has 48 GB of GDDR6X memory connected by a 384-bit bus interface. Even at stock clocks, the card should surpass the 100 TFLOPs threshold because the RTX 4090 can already routinely reach 2.8-2.9 GHz boost rates, and the Titan should have been able to do the same.

According to reports, the card uses more expensive 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules, giving the GPU a VRAM bandwidth of up to 1.152 TB/s. This is a 14% increase in memory bandwidth over the current RTX 4090 flagship, which has memory dies with a 21 Gbps capacity. You can consider buying the RTX 4090 from here globally and here if you are in the US.

With a TDP that was double that of the RTX 3090 Ti and rated at up to 900W, the new Nvidia Titan was always going to be insane in terms of power consumption. According to the leaker, the test board with this setup had two 12VHPWR 16-pin connections.

Appearance and cooler design

As expected, the Nvidia Titan Ada has borderline excessive cooling that may easily occupy four PCI-e slots on the motherboard and the case. It is far wider than the GeForce RTX 4090/RTX 4080, both of which already have trouble fitting in many setups.

The cooler is slightly different from the one that was seen in a previous leak. Despite the graphics card itself not being intended to take that much power, it has two 16-pin power connections that are capable of carrying up to 1,200 Watts.

Availability and pricing of the RTX Titan Ada

At this point, the RTX 40 series is not expected to introduce the complete AD102 GPU anytime soon. Although the so-called RTX 4090 Ti is almost surely on the way, this leak makes it seem like Nvidia may do nothing more than give it a Titan logo and raise the price even higher.

While no official announcement has been made yet, renders and leaked information from various sources indicate that the Titan RTX Ada may be the powerhouse the gaming community has been waiting for.

