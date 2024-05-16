Top 5 PC gamepads in 2024

Gaming with a mouse and keyboard is great for FPS titles, but gamepads are better for combat-driven, racing, or platformer releases. A gamepad can also enhance your playthrough with haptic feedback vibrations, an ergonomic design, sensitive analog triggers, and more.
The sensitive analog triggers on a gamepad, in particular, provide granular control of the throttle and brake in racing games, which is not possible on an ordinary keyboard. Moreover, some PlayStation titles that were ported to PC, such as God of War, Detroit: Become Human, Spider-Man series, and more, have better controls on a gamepad.
This article lists some of the best gamepads you can use in 2024.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
Ranking the top PC gamepads in 2024
5) GameSir T4 Kaleid Transparent PC Gamepad - $41.99
The GameSir T4 Kaleid has a transparent design and is embedded with RGB LEDs that you can customize according to your taste. The gamepad also comes with Hall Effect analog sticks that are anti-drift in nature and have a longer lifespan. However, it has no wireless connectivity. Even the analog triggers use Hall Effect sensors, which are more accurate, have faster response times, and last longer.
The GameSir T4 Kaleid has a six-axis gyro sensor but only works with the Nintendo Switch.
Pros
- Transparent design with RGB LEDs
- Hall effect sensor for long-lasting triggers
- Wide range of compatible devices
- Macro buttons on the rear side
Cons
- No wireless option
Quick specs:
4) Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Gamepad - $49.96
This original/core Xbox wireless gamepad can be used on many platforms, including Xbox, PC, Android, and even iOS. The device has many functionalities, including hybrid D-pads, analog triggers, and more. It has two rechargeable batteries that can provide 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge.
The Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Gamepad costs under $50. It is available in multiple colors and paint options. There's a USB-C port for charging, which can also be used for wired connectivity.
Pros
- Wireless connectivity
- Iconic Xbox design
- 40 hours of battery life
- Multi-device connectivity
Cons
- You need to buy the wireless dongle separately to connect wirelessly to a PC.
Quick specs:
3) PlayStation DualSense 5 Wireless Gamepad - $69.99
The PlayStation DualSense 5 is one of the most popular gamepads, thanks to its realistic haptic feedback with adaptive triggers. Its ergonomic design allows PS users to feel right at home while playing on a PC. However, not every game can take advantage of the adaptive triggers and advanced haptic feedback.
The device can only be connected to the PC via USB connection or Bluetooth. A direct connection via 2.4GHz low latency wireless is not an option on a PC. There's also a mute button that will come in handy when playing multiplayer games.
Pros
- Advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers
- Ergonomic PS design
- 3.5mm jack with a mute button
- Multi-device compatibility
Cons
- No low-latency wireless option on PC
Quick specs:
2) Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Gaming Gamepad - $150.99
The Xbox Elite Series 2 is a customizable controller. You can change the thumbstick, D-pads, paddles on the rear side, and a whole lot more.
Players have been modding and customizing gamepads for a long time, but the Xbox Elite Series 2 takes it to the next level. You can customize and remap any button on the device to perform a specific action.
Extra thumbsticks, paddles, D-pads, a thumbstick-adjustment tool, and more are also provided in the box. The D-pad is metallic, which gives you a great feeling when pressing down on it. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is useful when playing multiplayer games.
Pros
- Customizable with interchangeable components
- Haptic feedback
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- 40 hours of battery life, which is rechargeable
Cons
- You need to buy the wireless dongle separately if you want to connect it wirelessly to a PC.
Quick specs:
1) PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Gaming Gamepad - $179.99
The PDP Victrix Pro BFG is all about customization, just like the Xbox Elite Series 2. Due to its modular design, every part of the gamepad can be changed and retrofitted with a different attachment. Even the analog stick can be replaced with a taller variant if that's your thing.
The device comes with a 3.5mm jack support and Dolby Atmos surround sound support. This means you can plug your wired earphones into the jack and enjoy audio wirelessly from the PC. You can also use it to chat with your friends in a multiplayer match.
There are two models of the same gamepad, one with the PlayStation 5 in mind and the other with the Xbox, but they are both compatible with PC. However, the two models are not interchangeable.
Pros
- Available in wireless, Bluetooth, USB cable
- Modular design with interchangeable components
- It has special clutch triggers with hair-trigger mode
- Includes a 3.5mm headphone jack
Cons
- There are no haptics/vibrations
- The pricing is on the expensive side
Quick specs:
That is the end of this list of five best PC gamepads that you should buy in 2024. Some of the options offer extended customization options, while others have RGB LEDs.
Choose a gamepad that best suits your needs. Personally, I would recommend the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Gamepad if you are into customization. However, if you want a simple gamepad, the Xbox Core Wireless Gamepad is an easy pick.