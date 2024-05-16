Top 5 PC gamepads in 2024

Gaming with a mouse and keyboard is great for FPS titles, but gamepads are better for combat-driven, racing, or platformer releases. A gamepad can also enhance your playthrough with haptic feedback vibrations, an ergonomic design, sensitive analog triggers, and more.

The sensitive analog triggers on a gamepad, in particular, provide granular control of the throttle and brake in racing games, which is not possible on an ordinary keyboard. Moreover, some PlayStation titles that were ported to PC, such as God of War, Detroit: Become Human, Spider-Man series, and more, have better controls on a gamepad.

This article lists some of the best gamepads you can use in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the top PC gamepads in 2024

5) GameSir T4 Kaleid Transparent PC Gamepad - $41.99

GameSir T4 Kaleid Transparent PC Gamepad (Image via GameSir)

The GameSir T4 Kaleid has a transparent design and is embedded with RGB LEDs that you can customize according to your taste. The gamepad also comes with Hall Effect analog sticks that are anti-drift in nature and have a longer lifespan. However, it has no wireless connectivity. Even the analog triggers use Hall Effect sensors, which are more accurate, have faster response times, and last longer.

The GameSir T4 Kaleid has a six-axis gyro sensor but only works with the Nintendo Switch.

Pros

Transparent design with RGB LEDs

Hall effect sensor for long-lasting triggers

Wide range of compatible devices

Macro buttons on the rear side

Cons

No wireless option

Quick specs:

Specifications Specifications Connectivity options Wired only

Compatible devices PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch

Battery life ---



4) Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Gamepad - $49.96

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Gamepad (Image via Xbox)

This original/core Xbox wireless gamepad can be used on many platforms, including Xbox, PC, Android, and even iOS. The device has many functionalities, including hybrid D-pads, analog triggers, and more. It has two rechargeable batteries that can provide 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge.

The Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Gamepad costs under $50. It is available in multiple colors and paint options. There's a USB-C port for charging, which can also be used for wired connectivity.

Pros

Wireless connectivity

Iconic Xbox design

40 hours of battery life

Multi-device connectivity

Cons

You need to buy the wireless dongle separately to connect wirelessly to a PC.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Connectivity options Wireless, Bluetooth, Wired Compatible devices Xbox One, Windows PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Android, iOS

Battery life 40 hours

3) PlayStation DualSense 5 Wireless Gamepad - $69.99

Playstation DualSense Wireless Gamepad (Image via PlayStation)

The PlayStation DualSense 5 is one of the most popular gamepads, thanks to its realistic haptic feedback with adaptive triggers. Its ergonomic design allows PS users to feel right at home while playing on a PC. However, not every game can take advantage of the adaptive triggers and advanced haptic feedback.

The device can only be connected to the PC via USB connection or Bluetooth. A direct connection via 2.4GHz low latency wireless is not an option on a PC. There's also a mute button that will come in handy when playing multiplayer games.

Pros

Advanced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

Ergonomic PS design

3.5mm jack with a mute button

Multi-device compatibility

Cons

No low-latency wireless option on PC

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Connectivity options Wireless (Not on PC), Bluetooth, Wired Compatible devices PS5, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android Battery life 12 hours

2) Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Gaming Gamepad - $150.99

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Gaming Gamepad (Image via Xbox)

The Xbox Elite Series 2 is a customizable controller. You can change the thumbstick, D-pads, paddles on the rear side, and a whole lot more.

Players have been modding and customizing gamepads for a long time, but the Xbox Elite Series 2 takes it to the next level. You can customize and remap any button on the device to perform a specific action.

Extra thumbsticks, paddles, D-pads, a thumbstick-adjustment tool, and more are also provided in the box. The D-pad is metallic, which gives you a great feeling when pressing down on it. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is useful when playing multiplayer games.

Pros

Customizable with interchangeable components

Haptic feedback

3.5mm headphone jack

40 hours of battery life, which is rechargeable

Cons

You need to buy the wireless dongle separately if you want to connect it wirelessly to a PC.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Connectivity options Wireless, Bluetooth, Wired Compatible devices Xbox One, Windows PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Android, iOS

Battery life 40 hours

1) PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Gaming Gamepad - $179.99

PDP Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Gaming Gamepad (Image via PDP)

The PDP Victrix Pro BFG is all about customization, just like the Xbox Elite Series 2. Due to its modular design, every part of the gamepad can be changed and retrofitted with a different attachment. Even the analog stick can be replaced with a taller variant if that's your thing.

The device comes with a 3.5mm jack support and Dolby Atmos surround sound support. This means you can plug your wired earphones into the jack and enjoy audio wirelessly from the PC. You can also use it to chat with your friends in a multiplayer match.

There are two models of the same gamepad, one with the PlayStation 5 in mind and the other with the Xbox, but they are both compatible with PC. However, the two models are not interchangeable.

Pros

Available in wireless, Bluetooth, USB cable

Modular design with interchangeable components

It has special clutch triggers with hair-trigger mode

Includes a 3.5mm headphone jack

Cons

There are no haptics/vibrations

The pricing is on the expensive side

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Connectivity options Wireless, Bluetooth (Xbox model only), Wired

Compatible devices Xbox model: Xbox One, Windows PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X

PlayStation model: PS5, PS4, PC

Battery life 20 hours



That is the end of this list of five best PC gamepads that you should buy in 2024. Some of the options offer extended customization options, while others have RGB LEDs.

Choose a gamepad that best suits your needs. Personally, I would recommend the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Gamepad if you are into customization. However, if you want a simple gamepad, the Xbox Core Wireless Gamepad is an easy pick.