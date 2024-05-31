Warzone 3 settings you need to change

Warzone 3 settings can be a bit tricky to handle, given the game bundles a bunch of customization options. You can modify almost each and every aspect of the battle royale to best suit your gaming style. Spending some time in the settings menus is recommended since it can give you a competitive edge in matches over your enemy.
Manually going through all of the settings options can be a bit of a chore. The game packs several options that can confuse and overwhelm players. To help you get started quickly in the latest season, we have prepared this cheat sheet with the ideal Warzone 3 settings.
Full Warzone 3 settings guide
This Warzone 3 settings list has been prepared with the average playing style in mind. It is not one-size-fits-all, and your personal preferences might differ. However, it should work well for most people.
What are the best Warzone 3 controller settings?
The controller options in Warzone 3 settings will largely dictate your gaming experience. We recommend the following combination in the game:
Input device
- Aiming input device: Controller
- Menu prompts: Automatic
Inputs
- Button layout preset: Default
- Bumper pingL Off
- Flip L1/L2 with L2/R2: Off
- Stick layout preset: Default
- Controller vibration: Off
- Trigger Effect: Full haptics
Deadzone inputs
- Test stick deadzone: Off
- Left stick min: 2
- Left stick max: 99
- Right Stick Min: 2
- Right Stick Max: 99
- Left trigger: 0
- Right trigger: 0
What are the best 'Aiming' settings in Warzone 3?
Getting your aiming options right in Warzone 3 settings is absolutely necessary if you want to win more gunfights. The following combination works best for most players:
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 6
- Vertical stick sensitivity: 6
- ADS sensitivity multipler: 1.00
Sensitivity multiplier
- Third person sensitivity multipler: 1.00
- Ground vehicles sensitivity multipler: 1.00
- Air kills streak sensitivity multipler: 1.00
- Tablet senstivity multipler: 1.00
Vertical aim axis
- On foot: Standard
- Third person: Standard
- Ground vehicles: Standard
- Air vehicles: Standard
- Tactical stance sensitivity multipler: 1.00
- Aim response curve type: Dynamic
- Aim response curve slope scale: 1.00
- ADS sensicity multiplier (Focus): 1.00
- ADS sensitivity transition timing: Instant
- Custom sensitivity per zoom: Off
Aim assist
Aim assist is an important option in Warzone 3 settings. The game features four types of ADS aim assist:
- Default: We recommend the first option because it is similar to the option used in Modern Warfare video games.
- Precision: The Precision mode is recommended for seasoned players who have mastered the art of analog aiming.
- Focusing: This is best for newbies who are still mastering first-person shooter games on a controller.
- Black Ops: Black Ops, as the name suggests, is the type of aim assist used in Black Ops games like Cold War.
Depending on your skill level, you can choose the best aim assist setting. The detailed combination is as follows:
- Target aim assist: On
- Aim assist type: Default
- ADS aim assist: On
- Third person ADS correction type: Assist
Motion sensor aiming
- Motion sensor behavior: Off
Read more: Best Modern Warfare 3 settings for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
What are the best 'Gameplay' settings in Warzone 3?
Although not as important as Controller and Aiming settings, the Gameplay options in the Warzone 3 settings determine how well you can traverse the map. We don't recommend a bunch of modifications here, and the default settings work well for the most part.
Movement Behaviors
- Automatic sprint: Automatic tactical sprint
- Slide maintains sprint: Off
- Auto move forward: Off
- Tactical sprint behavior: Single tap run
- Grounded mantle: Off
- Automatic airborne mantle: Partial
- Automatic ground mantle/hang: Off
- Slide/Dive behavior: Hybrid
- Plunging underwater: Trigger
- Parachute automatic behavior: Off
- Springting door bash: On
- Ledge climb behavior: Movement based
- Gas mask activation: Manual
Combat Behaviors
- Aim down sight behavior: Hold
- Change zoom activation: Sprint/Tactical sprint/Focus
- Equipment behavior: Hold
- Weapon mount activation: ADS+Melee
- Weapon mount exit delay: Medium
- Tactical stance activation: ADS + Down button
- Tactical stance behavior: On toggle
- Interact/Reload behavior: Prioritize interact
- Armor plate behavior: Apply all
- ADS stick swap: off
- Backpack control: Directional buttons
- ADS interruption behavior: Interrupt
- Depleted ammo weapon switch: On
- Quick C4 detonation: Grouped
- Manual fire behavior: Press
- Akimbo behavior: Paired
Vehicle Behaviors
- Vehicle camera recenter: Short delay
- Camera Initial Position: Free look
- Lean-out activation: Melee
Overlays Behavior
- Scoreboard/Maps/Stats behavior: Toggle
- Ping wheel delay: Moderate
- Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate
- Wheels behavior: Hold
These Warzone 3 settings work best in battle royale matches and will give you an advantage over the enemy. They have been customized to allow for faster kills and easier traversal across the map with the least button clicks. They work well for me, but you can choose to customize some options based on your preferences.