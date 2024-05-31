Warzone 3 settings you need to change

Warzone 3 settings can be a bit tricky to handle, given the game bundles a bunch of customization options. You can modify almost each and every aspect of the battle royale to best suit your gaming style. Spending some time in the settings menus is recommended since it can give you a competitive edge in matches over your enemy.

Manually going through all of the settings options can be a bit of a chore. The game packs several options that can confuse and overwhelm players. To help you get started quickly in the latest season, we have prepared this cheat sheet with the ideal Warzone 3 settings.

Full Warzone 3 settings guide

Warzone 3 features fantastic graphics (Image via NoAnnoyingCommentary/YouTube)

This Warzone 3 settings list has been prepared with the average playing style in mind. It is not one-size-fits-all, and your personal preferences might differ. However, it should work well for most people.

What are the best Warzone 3 controller settings?

The controller options in Warzone 3 settings will largely dictate your gaming experience. We recommend the following combination in the game:

Input device

Aiming input device: Controller

Controller Menu prompts: Automatic

Inputs

Button layout preset: Default

Default Bumper pingL Off

Off Flip L1/L2 with L2/R2: Off

Off Stick layout preset: Default

Default Controller vibration: Off

Off Trigger Effect: Full haptics

Deadzone inputs

Test stick deadzone: Off

Off Left stick min: 2

2 Left stick max: 99

99 Right Stick Min: 2

2 Right Stick Max: 99

99 Left trigger: 0

0 Right trigger: 0

What are the best 'Aiming' settings in Warzone 3?

Getting the Aim Assist option right in Warzone 3 settings is crucial (Image via Call of Duty)

Getting your aiming options right in Warzone 3 settings is absolutely necessary if you want to win more gunfights. The following combination works best for most players:

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 6

Vertical stick sensitivity: 6

6 ADS sensitivity multipler: 1.00

Sensitivity multiplier

Third person sensitivity multipler: 1.00

Ground vehicles sensitivity multipler: 1.00

Air kills streak sensitivity multipler: 1.00

1.00 Tablet senstivity multipler: 1.00

Vertical aim axis

On foot: Standard

Standard Third person: Standard

Standard Ground vehicles: Standard

Standard Air vehicles: Standard

Standard Tactical stance sensitivity multipler: 1.00

1.00 Aim response curve type: Dynamic

Dynamic Aim response curve slope scale: 1.00

ADS sensicity multiplier (Focus): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity transition timing: Instant

Instant Custom sensitivity per zoom: Off

Aim assist

Aim assist is an important option in Warzone 3 settings. The game features four types of ADS aim assist:

Default: We recommend the first option because it is similar to the option used in Modern Warfare video games. Precision: The Precision mode is recommended for seasoned players who have mastered the art of analog aiming. Focusing: This is best for newbies who are still mastering first-person shooter games on a controller. Black Ops: Black Ops, as the name suggests, is the type of aim assist used in Black Ops games like Cold War.

Depending on your skill level, you can choose the best aim assist setting. The detailed combination is as follows:

Target aim assist: On

On Aim assist type: Default

Default ADS aim assist: On

On Third person ADS correction type: Assist

Motion sensor aiming

Motion sensor behavior: Off

What are the best 'Gameplay' settings in Warzone 3?

Warzone 3 Season 4 is now out (Image via Call of Duty)

Although not as important as Controller and Aiming settings, the Gameplay options in the Warzone 3 settings determine how well you can traverse the map. We don't recommend a bunch of modifications here, and the default settings work well for the most part.

Movement Behaviors

Automatic sprint: Automatic tactical sprint

Slide maintains sprint: Off

Auto move forward: Off

Tactical sprint behavior: Single tap run

Grounded mantle: Off

Automatic airborne mantle: Partial

Automatic ground mantle/hang: Off

Slide/Dive behavior: Hybrid

Plunging underwater: Trigger

Parachute automatic behavior: Off

Springting door bash: On

Ledge climb behavior: Movement based

Movement based Gas mask activation: Manual

Combat Behaviors

Aim down sight behavior: Hold

Change zoom activation: Sprint/Tactical sprint/Focus

Equipment behavior: Hold

Weapon mount activation: ADS+Melee

Weapon mount exit delay: Medium

Tactical stance activation: ADS + Down button

Tactical stance behavior: On toggle

Interact/Reload behavior: Prioritize interact

Armor plate behavior: Apply all

ADS stick swap: off

Backpack control: Directional buttons

ADS interruption behavior: Interrupt

Depleted ammo weapon switch: On

Quick C4 detonation: Grouped

Manual fire behavior: Press

Press Akimbo behavior: Paired

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle camera recenter: Short delay

Camera Initial Position: Free look

Free look Lean-out activation: Melee

Overlays Behavior

Scoreboard/Maps/Stats behavior: Toggle

Ping wheel delay: Moderate

Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate

Moderate Wheels behavior: Hold

These Warzone 3 settings work best in battle royale matches and will give you an advantage over the enemy. They have been customized to allow for faster kills and easier traversal across the map with the least button clicks. They work well for me, but you can choose to customize some options based on your preferences.