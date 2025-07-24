Was WhatsApp down? Why was it not working? (July 24, 2025)

WhatsApp users reported issues on July 24, 2025, with many experiencing a brief outage, where messages were not being processed. Some users on social media also reported not being able to open the app for a short period of time.In summary, WhatsApp was down for many users on July 24, 2025. Here's more.Users across the world report a WhatsApp outage on July 24, 2025Issues with WhatsApp skyrocketed on July 24, 2025, at around 10:30 am PT. The reports were significant, but lacked numbers. Users from the USA, Canada, Brazil, and even India reported problems.The UK and Germany also had issues with the messaging app backed by Meta. A majority of users reported difficulties with sending messages to others. Inquiries also quickly flooded other social media platforms such as X.The WhatsApp Down Detector showed a massive spike in reports on July 24, 2025, and a similar pattern was observed across multiple regions worldwide. While the number of cases in Canada and the USA was low, the UK, Brazil, and India experienced a sharp increase in user complaints.Doubts and concerns were a common theme on X, with users wondering if their network was disconnected. However, many quickly realized that the messaging app was experiencing an outage.Regardless, the app soon began working in full capacity for many users. This indicates that WhatsApp was not down globally, nor was the outage as major as some previous instances.As of this writing, there has not been an official statement or confirmation by Meta on the matter. The WhatsApp X page has also been silent regarding the issue. However, such outages are usually resolved in a few hours at most.With such an app remaining unavailable for an extended period, certain businesses could take a hit in affected regions. However, Meta is known to quickly address and fix these problems.Read more tech-related articles from Sportskeeda:Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5050Intel Core i5-14400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 7500F: Which is better for gaming?Nvidia RTX 5060 8 GB vs RTX 4060 8 GB: Which is the better gaming GPU?