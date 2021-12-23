What are the 5 best antivirus software for gaming PCs?

In this modern era, the rise of video games and gaming PCs has also contributed to the rise of antivirus software for them. Playing online multiplayer games and video games have become a very popular hobby, especially during the pandemic.

Antivirus software plays a pivotal role in the proper functioning of a gaming PC. They offer protection and safety from malware and hackers while running silently in the background without interfering with the user's gaming experience.

The top 5 finest antivirus software for gaming computers

A good antivirus should act as a good bodyguard, protecting the computer without reminding anyone of its presence. Apart from hackers and malware, it should also prevent users from falling prey to phishing emails and dodgy pop-up ads. Since most systems hold crucial and personal information these days, protection is of the highest importance.

While most antivirus softwares perform their roles decently, only five antivirus softwares are appropriate for a gaming PC.

ESET Quickheal Kaspersky Norton Mcafee

5) McAfee Gamer Security

While McAfee might not be a gamer's first choice for antivirus, it is still a reliable software. This particular version is an easy-to-use, user-friendly, and convenient antivirus software that affects CPU performance minimally.

Its scanning program uses the cloud system, reducing any potential negative effects on the PC's performance. The antivirus also comes with a feature to boost gaming performance while staying protected.

4) Norton 360

Norton provides gamers with one of the best malware detection systems on the market while simultaneously providing proper web protection. While running the malware detection and cleaning, there are little to no changes to RAM usage, load times, or frame rate during gaming. It also comes with a performance optimizer and game booster.

Additionally, the software comes with a feature that can monitor the dark web. This scans the entire database and dark web platforms to ensure that the gamer's passwords, financial and personal information, emails, and gamertag are not compromised.

3) Kaspersky Total Security Gamer Edition

Of all the capable and decent antivirus software out there, Kaspersky is probably one of the most popular. The public, at large, generally prefers to use Kaspersky, the popular antivirus offering protection from crypto lockers, ransomware, hackers, and many more.

Another reason to go for Kaspersky is its nifty gaming mode. Kaspersky also provides a wide range of protections related to internet security, boasting a malware scanner so accurate that it spots every single malware encountered by a user.

2) Quickheal

The first thing that attracts gamers toward Quickheal is its superior game boosting feature. Users can play games without any interruptions since it is considered to be a lightweight antivirus software.

This particular software is capable of working with minimal system resources to provide a superior gaming experience. Quickheal also provides different features like Anti-Keylogger, Total Ransomware Protection, Browsing Protection, Malware Protection, Firewall, and Advanced DNA Scan.

1) ESET NOD 32

Almost all top-tier antivirus software comes with a game mode, but ESET's gamer mode is considered the best. The antivirus offers a performance optimization feature for both games and presentations.

Moreover, it minimizes any type of lag on the PC, allowing users to play games without interruptions or any distracting pop-ups. It also helps the user to minimize their usage load of the CPU. Furthermore, it also stops any unnecessary background tasks.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Atul S