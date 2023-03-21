What is Apple AirPlay 2 and how to use it ?

Apple AirPlay 2 is a wireless video and audio streaming service for Apple devices. It was first released in 2004 as Apple AirTunes to level up the content consumption experience. In 2010, with the launch of iOS 4, AirTunes was redesigned as Apple AirPlay, and finally, AirPlay 2 was launched alongside iOS 11.4 in 2018. In 2021, macOS Monterey made the AirPlay 2 service available on Mac devices.

Apple AirPlay 2 was a significant upgrade over the original AirPlay, adding versatility and reliability. It is available on a variety of Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, and can be used to stream audio and video content to Apple TV as well as other compatible speakers and smart TVs. Apple AirPlay 2 is also compatible with various third-party music systems, making it a versatile option for streaming audio content.

Apple AirPlay 2: Its features, and how to use them

Why use Apple AirPlay 2?

AirPlay 2 levels up your entertainment session by allowing you to take advantage of a bigger display and a better sound system. The entire process is quick and seamless — as is the motto of the Apple ecosystem — and offers multi-room entertainment by streaming the same content in different rooms of the house.

The screen mirroring feature lets anyone share their MacBook or iPhone screen on an AirPlay-compatible TV, and the integration of Siri makes AirPlay 2 lets you stream media on any connected device using voice commands.

How to use Apple AirPlay 2?

To use AirPlay 2, you will need a stable Wi-Fi connection, any Apple device (iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, iPad, Apple Watch, iPod Touch), and device(s) to stream on (AirPlay supported TV, sound system, Mac device, etc.)

Steps to mirroring a Mac/iOS device screen on a TV:

Connect the Mac/iOS device and the TV on the same Wi-Fi network. Open Control Center on the Mac/iOS device. Select Screen Mirroring. From the drop-down list, choose the smart TV you want to connect.

Steps to stream Apple Music on a wireless sound system:

Connect the Apple device and the wireless sound system on the same Wi-Fi network. Open Apple Music on any device. Select a song and play it. Go to the Now Playing screen. Click on the AirPlay Audio icon From the drop-down list, choose the wireless sound system you want to connect.

Steps to watch YouTube videos on an Apple device while streaming audio on a wireless sound system:

Connect the Apple device and the wireless sound system on the same Wi-Fi network. Open YouTube on the Apple device. Play a video. Click on the AirPlay video icon on the bottom right of the screen From the drop-down list, choose the sound system you want to connect.

These were some of the ways to use Apple AirPlay 2 to stream audio and video on any device. Whether it is work or entertainment, AirPlay makes streaming and mirroring considerably easier and seamless.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes