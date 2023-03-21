The Nvidia RTX 4060 is set to be a successor to the fairly popular RTX 3060 12 GB GPU. With bumped-up specs and improved performance, the upcoming card will bring a high refresh rate and high-resolution gaming experience to the masses.

Nvidia is yet to officially declare the specs and release date of the card. However, thanks to multiple leaks and industry insiders, we know enough about the GPU already.

In this article, we will go over the upcoming 60-class performance-segment GPU, including its specs, expected performance vs the RTX 3060, and when to expect it on shelves.

The RTX 4060 is expected to be a solid graphics card for mid-range gaming

The RTX 40 series cards offer solid performance gains, thanks to their improved Ada Lovelace architecture. They support DLSS 3.0, which comes with frame generation and super-resolution technologies. This helps in huge framerate gains, much more than what last-gen formulas were capable of.

The upcoming 4060 will be armed with DLSS 3, which makes it a capable option to play the latest titles at up to 4K without major performance hiccups.

Specs

The RTX 4060 might look like a degradation from its last-gen equivalent on paper. The card packs slightly more CUDA cores and will be based on a smaller GPU die compared to the 3060.

Nvidia might also slash the memory size of the GPU from 12 GB down to just 8 GB. However, the card is expected to pack faster 18 Gbps memory compared to the 15 Gbps GDDR6 chips powering the Ampere equivalent.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics processor AD107-400-A1 GA106-300-A1 CUDA cores 3,840 3,584 Memory size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type 18 Gbps GDDR6 15 Gbps GDDR6 L2 cache 24 MB 4 MB TDP 200 W 170 W

The company is also prepping for a whopping higher power draw for the card. The RTX 4060 is rumored to draw up to 200W, which is more than the 170W power draw of the last-gen RTX 3060.

Expected performance

The exact details of how the 4060 will perform in video games are not yet clear. However, based on the leaked specs, it should pack a theoretical performance of about 19.5 TFLOPs. In contrast, the RTX 3060 packs a theoretical FP32 performance of about 12.74 TFLOPs. Thus, the upcoming card will be almost twice as fast as the GPU powering the PS5.

According to TechPowerUp's estimates, the upcoming 60-class card will be almost as fast as the RTX 2070 Super and the Intel Arc A770. It will only be about 8% faster than the RTX 3060, which makes the Ada Lovelace card an insignificant upgrade.

However, the main reasons for the upgrade are DLSS 3 and frame generation, which can deliver almost twice to thrice the performance of the card without sacrificing the output image quality.

When is the RTX 4060 expected to be launched?

Details surrounding the launch of the RTX 4060 are still bleak. However, it was recently rumored that Nvidia is prepping it for an April 2023 launch.

Thus, it can be estimated that the 4060 will be introduced latest by Computex 2023, which is generally held around late May or early June.

The RTX 4060 is gearing up to be a solid graphics card for mid-range gaming. With aggressive pricing, Nvidia can scare the competition out of the market.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes