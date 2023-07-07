What is follow request on Threads?

Threads from Instagram is the brand new social media around the block. As such, many newcomers have flocked to Meta's latest creation to see what the hype is about. It is clearly competing against the likes of Twitter. This is evident thanks to its similar text-based social chat design. As such, a familiar interface goes a long way in terms of accessibility.

Despite that, it is different in many ways too. This guide looks at how to manage Follower Requests on Threads

What are Follower Requests on Threads?

In short, a Follower Request is a request from another user who wants to follow your profile. If the user accepts the request, they will become friends with the request sender. This way, the sender can view the user's profile and interact with them, including text chat. Now, Threads is a social media app, just like Instagram.

As such, it carries many of its design and UI elements over from the popular site. So users should be familiar with how requests work. Still, let us go over the basics of how to accept and send requests. Before that, do note that users must be logged in to their Threads account before they can do anything. Check out our profile setup guide to know more.

How to accept follower requests?

Acknowledging requests can be done in a jiffy. Here are the steps to do so:

Login to your account. Click on the heart-shaped icon on the bottom right of the UI. This should bring up a series of tabs. Click on Requests to see the related requests only. Users may choose to either Confirm or Hide. The former accepts the request while the latter hides it.

After accepting the request, be sure to follow back. By default, users should get a list of their existing followers on Instagram who have also made an account on Threads. This can be done by pressing the Follow button prompted soon after. But what to do if users want to follow other accounts?

How to send follower requests?

As users browse through the Threads feed, they will come across various other accounts. These can be both public and private that they want to follow. In this case, they must send a follow request. To do so:

Login to the app and click on the search tab, which is indicated by a magnifying glass icon. This opens up the search bar where users can enter the Threads username of a profile to search for it. Alternatively, many suggestions are listed below the search bar for users to follow. These are usually public accounts like those of celebrities and brands, which users can check out After finding the profile, tap the Follow button on the side of the username to follow them. In the case of private profiles, users must wait until the other person accepts their follow request. Only then can the user begin interacting with their posts and chat with them.

Following users is a great way of keeping up with their posts, be it thoughts or pictures and videos they upload. Want to know how the app works? Find out more in our comparison between it and Twitter.

