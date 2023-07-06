How to setup Threads profile and share profile link

Threads is finally live across smartphones. The much-awaited Twitter-like app from Instagram and Meta has been surprisingly popular. In fact, it has gathered 10 million users already. As time goes on, the social media app will become more feature-rich. Clearly, more and more newcomers will arrive to check the platform out.

With that said, this guide aims to help new users come to grips with the signup process. Additionally, let us take a look at how to share your profile with others using links.

How to set up Threads profile with Instagram?

The one and only major requirement to sign up for Threads is having an Instagram account. The app is built by the Meta-owned, media-driven social media platform, after all.

So existing users with an Instagram account are good to go. They only need to download the Threads app from the Google Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iOS).

Here's what you need to do next:

Click on the app icon to boot it up The login screen prompts sign-in with an Instagram account. Existing Instagram users will find their profile automatically logged in. In such a case, go ahead and click on the profile username and head to the next step. If users wish to use an alternate profile, click "Switch Accounts" at the bottom to login with another Instagram account After logging in, users will set up their profile. The username will be synced with Instagram. They are free to add a personal Bio, profile picture, and any links they wish to showcase to the public. Alternatively, choose the Import option to have the same details as your Instagram bio and display photo be copied over Next, select whether your Threads profile should be public or private. Everyone on the app can view and interact with your profile if public, but only followers can when private Next, choose whether or not to follow the same users as on Instagram. Those without a Threads profile will show as pending. This is optional Click on the "Join Threads" button on the final screen to have your profile set up. Users are now free to interact with other people on the social media app

How to share profile links on Threads?

Sharing your profile with others is incredibly easy. To do so:

Tap the Profile icon on the extreme right. This screen has a Share Profile button. Click on it to receive a handful of options to share the profile. This includes "Copy Link," which copies the profile link to the clipboard. With that done, users can share their links with their friends across different platforms.

What exactly does the app allow users to do?

It is a text chat-based social media platform. Many influential internet denizens have arrived on the platform as of late. Twitter users will feel right at home as it is fundamentally similar to tweeting.

Users can view and comment on others' public posts as well as share media. They can also like or repost posts and also quote them. Privacy options are available as well, with users able to follow, unfollow or block others.

Overall, it does what it sets out and has emerged as the top social media app at the moment. It remains to be seen what changes will arrive on the platform in the future.

Poll : 0 votes