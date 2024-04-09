What is latency in gaming? How to reduce and more

Latency in gaming is a term that refers to delay or lag while you are playing a multiplayer title. It usually happens when you are using a low-speed or unstable internet connection and can be quite frustrating when you are fully engaged in a playthrough. For this reason, you might want to know the root causes of this issue, how to solve it, and how it affects gaming.

This article tells you everything you need to know about latency when it comes to gaming and some of the best ways to reduce it.

What is bad latency in gaming?

What is bad latency? (Image via Nvidia/ YouTube)

Whether you play shooting, racing, or multiplayer games, you always need a fast and stable internet connection. This is needed so that the gameplay does not have any lag or frequent disconnections.

If you often see a delay when pressing your button, and there is a general lag or disconnection in the corresponding action on the screen, then you may be experiencing latency issues. These issues happen frequently and can be termed as bad latency in gaming.

What is good latency in gaming?

There is no specific measurement for recording good latency. It is usually measured in milliseconds and indicates the speed or quality of your network connection. If there is more than a 100ms (milliseconds) delay while gaming, that is usually considered bad latency.

However, if the ping speed or latency consistently hovers between 20-60ms, it is usually termed as appropriate or good latency for gaming. This range can vary from game to game and if you are playing titles that require a high-speed internet connection, an even lower ping is recommended.

How to reduce latency in gaming

There are various ways to reduce latency for gaming. Here are some of the most effective ways to reduce it, especially while playing games:

Try to use an ethernet connection instead of a wireless or hotspot internet connection. A wired connection, especially if your router is far away, can result in ping issues.

Close all background programs and apps that are accessing your internet connection.

Choose a local server instead of a location that is far off from your playing area.

Use a high-speed internet connection.

All of these methods can effectively eliminate latency while gaming.

This concludes this guide on latency, how it affects gaming, its various forms, and how you can reduce it.