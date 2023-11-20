Whats the best audio settings for Rainbow Six Siege?

Sound has always been an important factor in Rainbow Six Siege. From breaking barricades to hearing feeble footsteps, audio is a crucial factor to understand when trying to get into the intense action of Ubisoft's 5v5 tactical shooter. While the game offers many audio options to pick from, tweaking your settings to suit your ears is an important thing. Each audio setup in the game offers its advantages and disadvantages. You can still use a basic setting to get the edge you require in ranked games.

This article will include the best audio settings in Rainbow Six Siege.

What are all the audio settings in Rainbow Six Siege?

Audio Settings tab and options in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Currently, Rainbow Six Siege offers a plethora of audio options to pick from. Two of the most important settings in the game are the Master Volume and Dynamic Range.

Master Volume

The Master Volume in-game determines the overall volume you will hear from your surroundings, including dialogues, destructions, footsteps, as well as gunshots. However, each of these sounds has its settings that you can change.

Dynamic Range

The Dynamic Range, on the other hand, offers three unique audio settings that come with their perks. The options for Dynamic Range are as follows:

Hi-Fi dynamic audio: The Hi-Fi audio option is known for increasing the gunshot sounds and decreasing footsteps. While this option can be helpful if you are more inclined towards taking fights, it has the disadvantage of dampening footstep noise.

TV dynamic audio: The TV audio mode is specifically designed to balance out the sound of gunshots and footsteps. However, both undergo significant suppression. This option is mostly recommended for console players using surround headphones.

Night Mode dynamic audio: The Night Mode Dynamic Range option decreases gunshot sound while increasing the sound of footsteps. The Night Mode is by far the most used Dynamic Range option within the Rainbow Six Siege playerbase.

Which audio setting is the best one for you?

With all the settings available in the game, here's what you must use to get the most out of your audio device:

Master Volume : 100

: 100 Music Volume : 0 (preference)

: 0 (preference) Dialog Volume : 30-40

: 30-40 Dynamic Range : Night Mode audio

: Night Mode audio Voice Chat Volume : Preference

: Preference Mute On Unfocused : Off

: Off Voice Chat Record Mode : Push to Talk

: Push to Talk Voice Chat Record Level : 68

: 68 Voice Chat Record Threshold: 35

The Night Mode Dynamic Range option is the clear winner in the audio setting as it offers a vast tactical advantage in Siege. Aside from that, the Master Volume is also recommended to be maximum to favor the footsteps. Additionally, you can tweak the rest of the audio settings depending on your Windows or console sound options.