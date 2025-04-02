When is Nintendo Switch 2 Direct today? Countdown, where to watch, and more

Nintendo announced the Switch 2 on January 16, 2025, with a brief video. However, the company didn't share much about the new handheld console except for the promise of divulging more details at a later date in a dedicated event. Now, that day has come, with a new Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event set to take place today (April 2, 2025) at 6 AM PT.

This article delves into everything you need to know about this event, including event times for all regions, the countdown, where to watch it, and more.

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event go live today?

Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event will go live on April 2, 2025, at the following times:

6 AM PT

9 AM ET

2 PM BST

6:30 PM IST

11 PM AET

The event will be held for an hour in all regions.

Countdown

Here's the countdown for all regions:

Where to watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event?

Here are the links for watching the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event when it goes live:

YouTube

Nintendo will livestream the event directly on its YouTube channel. You can watch it below:

The video will go live when the countdown timer reaches 0.

Twitch

You can also watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event on the company's official Twitch channel. We will provide a link to the direct Twitch stream here once it goes live.

Everything expected at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event

The new Joy-Cons (Image via Nintendo)

As of this writing, there's no official confirmation of what we will see at the event. However, as Nintendo mentioned that we will have a deeper look at the Switch 2 at a later event, we expect more details on the new handheld console. This should include information about changes in design and how modern games will perform on it. On top of that, Nintendo is expected to showcase the new Joy-Cons.

A new Mario Kart was showcased at the January event, so expect to see that and possibly a new 3D Super Mario adventure title. Furthermore, if Nintendo plans to showcase the true power of the new Switch 2, it needs to demonstrate how well third-party games can run on it. Therefore, you can expect a bunch of new and old games remastered by other companies for this handheld.

