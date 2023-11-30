When does Walmart Holiday Sale 2023 start? Expected date, best deals, and more explored

The Walmart Holiday Sale will start soon after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are over, with December 1 being the most probable date. Whether you're looking for the ideal festive present or trying to buy a new device with the best discount, waiting for the holiday sale to purchase your favorite gadget would be a wise option. So, with December commencing, Walmart has started its early promotional offers to attract prospective shoppers, which is expected to be a preview of the main holiday sale.

However, because Walmart has such a large selection of goods, it might be difficult to look for the best-discounted products. Therefore, this article will help you find the best early deals in the upcoming Walmart Holiday Sale.

Walmart Holiday Sale: Best early deals to look out for

1) JBL Clip 4

Original Price - $80

Deal Price - $47.76

The JBL Clip4 is a compact Bluetooth speaker, which produces rich sound and is perfect for camping or small outdoor activities. It also has a great battery life of up to 10 hours, and is IP67 water and dust-resistant. JBL has also attached a clip with this speaker, which helps in securing it to different items.

JBL Clip 4 - $47.76

2) Acer Nitro 27-inch 170Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

Original Price - $259

Deal Price - $145

The Acer Nitro 27-inch Gaming Monitor is the perfect display unit for gamers, as it promises great specifications at budget pricing. It has a 2K panel with up to 170Hz refresh rate support and 1 ms response time. Further, it's an HDR-certified display and is even useful for media consumption.

Acer Nitro 27-inch 1500R Curved Monitor - $145

3) Apple Watch SE (2023)

Original Price - $249

Deal Price - $179

Although the new Apple Watch SE lacks some of the health features of the more expensive versions, such as the most recent Apple Watch SE 2, it is still among the finest watches for the money.

Its battery lasts up to two days, it features crash detection, and it tracks most exercises. Essentially, the Watch SE is a versatile watch that also has helpful sleep-tracking functionality, and you can get it from the upcoming Walmart Holiday Sale.

Apple Watch SE (2023) -$179

4) PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

Original Price - $560

Deal Price - $500

The PlayStation 5 Slim released a few weeks ago, and it's now available for a great discounted price at its launch in the early Walmart Holiday Sale. Additionally, Sony is also providing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with this special bundle. The new PS5 Slim is much lighter in weight than the standard PS5, and it also has higher 1TB storage in comparison to the 825GB on the predecessor.

PlayStation 5 Slim with SpiderMan 2 Bundle - $500

5) Samsung 55-inch QLED Frame TV

Original Price - $1498

Deal Price - $978

The Samsung 55-inch 4K Frame TV is now available for less than $1000 post Cyber Monday at Walmart. At this price, it's an excellent TV as it has loud 2X40W speakers, a high 120Hz refresh rate, an almost bezel-less screen, and multiple port connectivity options. Walmart is also promising a one-year additional warranty with this TV.

Samsung 55-inch QLED Frame TV - $978

You can benefit from the abovementioned deals in the early Walmart Holiday Sale. There will be more offers on other products and categories in the future, so stay tuned for that.

