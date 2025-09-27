Where to pre-order ROG Xbox Ally? Prices, retailers, and more details

The ROG Xbox Ally is on the horizon, with pre-orders now live before the October 16, 2025, launch. This collaboration between Microsoft and Asus is the first "official" Xbox-branded handheld, bringing custom software and a design inspired by the Series console's controller. For now, two models are available: the standard ROG Xbox Ally $599.99 and the premium Ally X at $999.99. These devices are shipping with 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate.

Let's explore where to pre-order the models to secure a unit on launch day.

Where to pre-order the Xbox ROG Ally

The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X are available for pre-orders at multiple top stores (Image via Xbox Wire)

Several leading retailers have listed the handheld for pre-orders, like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. For the official channels, you also get the Microsoft Store and the ASUS official store (shop.asus.com). Do note that GameStop doesn't have the console on pre-orders, as the store doesn't carry handhelds.

However, if you're looking for the top-tier Xbox ROG Ally X, the options are more limited: it's only available through Best Buy and the Microsoft Store. The former also exclusively lists certain bundle deals, including free $40 travel cases, which could be lucrative for certain gamers.

There are several advantages of buying from the official channels. The ASUS store is bundling the first 150 Ally X orders with OMNI figurines alongside full two-year warranties for customers in North America. The company is also running a giveaway of ROG controllers, wireless earbuds, and external SSD enclosures to mark the launch.

Pricing of the ROG Xbox Ally

The base Xbox ROG Ally handheld starts at US$599. It ships with the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 60 Wh battery. Expect to pay C$799 in Canada, and £499 in the UK. For now, the device will be launching in 38 countries, including all major European and Asian markets.

The older 2023 ROG Ally Z1 Extreme is being discounted. You can get it for $450-550, depending on the retailer (instead of the $699 launch MSRP). The 2024 ROG Ally X is currently available at $799-899. They continue to be capable machines for gaming and could be viable alternatives if you're on a budget. This is more relevant as the ROG Xbox Ally X will be limited at launch, with production ramping up in the coming months.

Read more: ROG Xbox Ally vs ROG Ally: How are these gaming handhelds different?

There aren't any special collector's editions of the consoles yet, which could be a bummer. That said, sources confirm that the ROG Xbox Ally is set for launch day delivery through Microsoft Store, Best Buy, and the ASUS Store. Given our options and the $40 free gift, Best Buy is recommended for securing your handheld in North America.

