Which GPU is the PS5 Slim equivalent to?

The PS5 Slim is now available in most major global markets to replace the original PS5 consoles launched in 2020. They bring a bunch of improvements under the hood, like more storage, improved connectivity, and a detachable disc drive, among others. While the disc edition now costs the same $499, the digital edition has gotten $50 more expensive and is selling for $449. The detachable disc drive accessory is available for an extra $70.

All these new features make the new slimline options a much better option for gamers. This makes us wonder: which PC graphics card is the PS5 slim equivalent to? Here are our estimates.

Which GPU is the PS5 Slim and how to build an equivalent PC in 2024

The latest PlayStation 5 Slim consoles don't feature any hardware upgrades (Image via PlayStation)

The new PS5 Slim isn't any more capable than the original console. The main changes with the newer machine is improved user convenience feature. The hardware has simply gotten more efficient to allow for the smaller form factor.

The original PS5 was touted to be as powerful as an RTX 2070 Super at launch. As per 2024 standards, this makes the console slightly slower than the RTX 4060 8 GB video card.

Since the PlayStation 5 is based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture, the Radeon RX 6700 10 GB video card, launched in 2021, is a better PC alternative. In terms of performance, it is close to the new RX 7600 8 GB.

Which gaming PC is equivalent to a PS5 Slim?

A gaming PC equivalent to the PS5 can be quite cheap these days (Image via eBay)

In terms of rendering performance, the launch of the newer RDNA 3 and Ada Lovelace GPUs has lowered the cost of building a system close to the PS5 Slim. You can build a PC that levels the console for about $700.

These are the specs we are looking at:

Intel Core i5-14400F 10-core processor ($199.99) Gigabyte H610M S2H V3 DDR4 m-ATX motherboard ($70) Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 ($40) Kingston NV2 1 TB M.2-2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD ($61) Sapphire PULSE Radeon RX 7600 8 GB ($269) DeepCool Ch370 mATX mid-tower case ($60) MSI MAG A550BN 550W 80+ Bronze power supply ($49)

The total price of this system is $729. With a 4K gaming monitor, you will end up dumping about $1,000 on your rig.

Do note that both the older RX 6700 10 GB and the new Radeon RX 7600 falter at 4K resolutions in the latest titles. The graphics cards are primarily good for 1080p and 1440p gaming.

The PS5 Slim, on the other hand, can manage most video games at 4K resolutions. This is primarily because developers optimize the latest titles to run best on the console. Moreover, the console has to rely on dynamic resolution to maintain playable framerates — a compromise that allows the 6700 and 7600 to handle most games as well.