Why you should not buy a used GPU in 2022

The market is currently overflooded with used GPUs. Graphics card pricing in the second-hand market has fallen tremendously and the main reason for this sudden demand is the Ethereum merger.

The RTX 3070 is available for around $400, and the RTX 3060 Ti has slipped under the $300 mark in the used market. However, the higher-end RTX 3080 Ti, RX 6900 XT, and RTX 3090 graphics cards seem to have fallen the most.

The RTX 3090 is currently selling for around $800 in the used market, while the RX 6900 XT can be spotted for less than $550 thanks to the recent RX 6000 series price drop.

Why is there flooding of used GPUs in the market?

On September 16, Ethereum shifted to a proof-of-stake (PoS) model for transaction verification from a proof-of-work (PoW) model via an event called The Merge. Overnight, this move determined the fate of several thousand video cards employed for mining cryptocurrency.

The final nail in the coffin comes after two solid quarters of reductions in mining profitability. Thus, miners are selling off their graphics cards and other gear to make up for the losses.

Should gamers buy used GPUs?

Most used graphics cards that are currently being sold for a great deal in the market have been in mining rigs at some point in their life span. It's important to note that mining keeps graphics cards turned on 24x7 and causes some wear and tear on the cooling mechanism.

Damage can be noticed in the thermal paste and/or pads being used in the video card. Some models might also exhibit damage to the fan's bearings. Another common issue noticed in most used GPUs is dust accumulation.

While mining cannot directly harm or lower the performance level of any GPU, other factors, mostly physical and thermal issues, can cause a graphics card to become defunct.

However, if users exercise caution while picking up a used graphics card, they can easily drive home some of the latest silicon without spending a fortune.

While buying used graphics cards, one should ask for numerous high-quality images of the product in question. Examine these pictures minutely for any potential signs of excessive dust accumulation or noticeable tears.

Once the images have been examined, ask for the results of stress testing the GPU for an hour in Furmark. This test will reveal whether the GPU is facing any overheating issues due to a possible degradation in the cooling mechanism.

If the particular GPU in question manages to surpass all of these tests, it can be considered for any gaming rig. However, it is still recommended that gamers repaste any used GPU, replace their thermal pads with some quality aftermarket options, and deep clean the cooling mechanism. This will bring the video card back to its peak performance.

Thus, gamers can consider buying a used GPU. Considering the high price of graphics cards, this move will help several builders save some cash on their setup for the same hardware. This money can be put into a faster CPU, more RAM, or even RGB.

