Will AMD's new low-end A620 motherboards bring Ryzen 7000 to budget gamers?

AMD is reportedly prepping cheaper A620 motherboards based on the AM5 socket. The company will be launching two variants of the cheaper chip. These products are targeted at the low-end market, mainly for office PCs and media-consumption computers.

Following rumors leaked by HKEPC on Twitter, the company will launch two chipsets targeted at different price points. The operating code names for these chips are "Promontory 21" and "Promontory 22." Although the details are rather slim, motherboards based on either chipset will not be launched together.

HKEPC stated that the higher-end Promontory 22 will be named A620, and will be launched at a later date. The two motherboard standards will come with the same specifications.

More details on the A620 motherboards and what they mean for budget models

The upcoming A620 models will be crucial to the success of the Ryzen 7000 lineup. Initially, AMD notified that AM5-based boards will start from as low as $125. However, the cheapest B650 motherboards cost way more than this.

Thus, it can be expected that Team Red will be launching A620 motherboards starting at this price point. if the chipsets pack decent features, they can be ideal for budget gamers, a market section that the Ryzen 7000 currently scares off.

It is worth noting that AMD does not launch an A-series motherboard with each generation. In the AM4 lineup, there were just two chipsets. These include the budget A320 boards that launched in 2017 alongside Zen 1, and the currently available A520 chipsets, which debuted in 2020 alongside Zen 3.

Supported processors

The upcoming A620 motherboards will support Ryzen 7000 chips, all the way up to the Ryzen 9 7950X. However, whether low-end models will be able to run the flagship power-hungry chip optimally is questionable.

Older A320 and A520 motherboards also supported low-end Athlon processors. These chips are weaker than the weakest Ryzen 3 chips, and are targeted at media-consumption machines and office PCs.

If AMD launches AM5-based Athlon chipsets sometime in the future, the A620 PCH-based motherboards will also support them.

New features in the A620 chipsets

The A520 was a massive improvement from the older basic A320 motherboards. It introduced faster RAM support, along with more PCIe and USB ports.

The newer A620 motherboards will be updated to support even more modern features. The PCIe Gen 5 support will not be introduced as it is being kept exclusive to the Extreme-branded boards from the company. The Gen 4 will allow for cost-cutting and wider availability.

In addition, the new boards might pack NVMe M.2 and SATA slots to support fast storage devices.

When will A620 release?

AMD's initial plans to launch AM5 motherboards starting at $125 (Image via AMD)

We are yet to get an official release date on these motherboards. However, judging by AMD's launch trends, they might be introduced at Computex 2023. Additionally, some budget quad-core Ryzen 7000 processors that are suited towards benefitting from these low-end AM5 boards may appear as well.

However, these release brackets are subject to speculation and might change depending on AMD's release plans.

Conclusion

The upcoming A620 motherboards will make Ryzen 7000 cheaper and more affordable. Thus, the launch of this chipset is quite awaited.

