Will iPhone 15 Pro Max be costlier than iPhone 14 Pro Max? Expected price difference explored

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15, are all set to launch in less than a month. If you have been saving up to purchase the next-generation iPhone, you are in for a shock. There have been speculations of the iPhone 15 series being more expensive than its predecessor. A new report by DigiTimes Asia has further affirmed the rumor.

The latest report mentions that the top-end iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be more expensive than ever. The rumored price hike is attributed to various upgrades to Pro models this year, including the titanium chassis for Pro models and the rumored periscope-style telephoto lens on the 15 Pro Max.

This article will explore the expected difference between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price difference explored

One of the reputed publications, DigiTimes Asia, has joined the likes of industry analyst and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in claiming that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will be more expensive than their predecessors - iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. All of them asserted that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost at least $100 more.

Considering all rumors point to a $100-$200 price hike, with reputed sources vouching for the same, we can expect it to be true. The latest report by DigiTimes Asia claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will start at S1,099 compared to the $999 iPhone 14 Pro. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will enter at $1,299, a $100 bump from the iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,199.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max all variants expected price compared

Considering the rumored $100 hike across all pro variants, given below is the expected pricing of the 15 Pro Max:

Variant iPhone 14 Pro Max price iPhone 15 Pro Max price 256GB $1,199 $1,299 512GB $1,399 $1,499 1TB $1,599 $1,699

Please remember there is a rumor that the iPhone 15 Pro models might start at 256GB as the base variant. Therefore, we have not included the 128GB variant in the above table.

Rumored iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

Expand Tweet

The 15 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion display with an OLED panel and 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the 3nm A17 Bionic SoC with 8GB RAM. The RAM and battery capacity are also rumored to get a bump this year.

The most significant change will be in the camera department. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max (reportedly called iPhone 15 Ultra) will come with a 1-inch Sony IMX903 48MP primary sensor. The main lens will be backed by a 12MP periscope camera with support for up to 6x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there will be a 12MP selfie camera.

The high-end iPhone will boot iOS 17 out of the box. Other rumored details include the USB-C charging port, a customizable action button instead of the slider, and a Titanium chassis.

Considering the significant upgrades the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max or Ultra is expected to receive, Apple fans will likely spend an extra $100 without batting an eyelid. However, if you have a hard cap on your budget and can’t stretch it, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely receive a price cut and remain one of the most commendable smartphones in the market.