Windows 12 leaks, facts, and everything we know so far

Is Windows 12 on the way? Microsoft has been a critical participant in the technology business for decades, and its Windows operating system has been the foundation of its success. So when Windows 10 launched in 2015, Microsoft defined it as the "last version" of Windows, with future upgrades offered as part of an ongoing development strategy. But rumors about a possible Windows 12 release shortly have been circulating.

In this article, we'll look at everything we know and don't know about the rumored operating system.

What We Know So Far

Windows 12 (Image via Zac Bowden)

The statement that Windows 12 is included in the list of supported operating systems for Intel's Meteor Lake-S chipset called Z980 was reportedly made in a tweet by @leaf_hobby, a Twitter user who has gained notoriety for their hardware leak disclosures. However, the tweet has since been deleted.

Most importantly, to note that Microsoft hasn't officially acknowledged Windows 12. Still, there have been several hints and leaks signifying that the company is considering releasing a new operating system version.

Windows 11 was only recently introduced, yet rumors and leaks exist concerning its successor, Windows 12. The most recent leak comes in the shape of a picture that looks to be an improved version of Windows 11's initial desktop. The mention of the "Next Valley Prototype Design" at the top of the image has led some to speculate that this is a preview of the next generation of Windows.

One of the most noticeable differences in the leaked image is the floating taskbar, reminiscent of the MacOS Dock. This could suggest that Microsoft is taking inspiration from Apple's popular desktop interface, or it could simply be a new design choice for Windows 12. The absence of a system tray is also noteworthy as it could indicate a shift towards a cleaner and more streamlined desktop experience.

What to Expect from Windows 12

What can we think of the following operating system if Windows 12 exists? Unfortunately, there isn't much information available now, but we can make some reasonable assumptions based on recent Windows versions.

One area where Microsoft may focus on Windows 12 is performance. Windows 10 has been criticized by some users for its bloated nature, with unnecessary features and services running in the background and slowing down the system. Windows 12 could streamline the operating system removing unnecessary bloat and improving overall performance.

Another area where Windows 12 could improve upon its predecessor is user interface (UI) design. Windows 10 has undergone several redesigns since its initial release, but some users still need help navigating it. With a new version of Windows, Microsoft could overhaul the UI, making it more modern, intuitive, and user-friendly.

Finally, Windows 12 could introduce new features and technologies not currently available in Windows 10. For example, Microsoft may integrate more AI and machine learning capabilities into the operating system, allowing for more intelligent automation and customization.

The Future of Windows

Of course, even if Windows 12 does exist and includes all of these improvements and features, it may be a hit with consumers. Windows 10 is already a solid and reliable operating system; some users may not see the need to upgrade to a new version.

Despite that, new technologies and better user experiences are always needed. If Microsoft can deliver on the promise of a simplified, modern, and sophisticated operating system with Windows 12, it may be a massive success for both consumers and enterprises.

In a short while, Microsoft has not publicly admitted the existence of Windows 12. There are enough signs and leaks to imply that the company is considering releasing a new operating system version in the coming months. If Windows 12 is released, it may outperform Windows 10 in terms of performance, UI design, and new features and technology. Of course, only time will tell what the future holds for Microsoft's operating systems, but it is apparent that the IT sector is always looking for ways to innovate and better.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

