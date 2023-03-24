With AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX laptop CPU beating Ryzen 9 7900X, what does the future of laptop vs desktop gaming hold?

According to recent developments, the Ryzen 9 7845HX has the potential to outperform the Ryzen 9 7900X with some modest overclocking, while operating at a significantly lower power budget.

The leaks were originally published in the Chinese hardware publication Chip Hell. It is worth noting that only high-end laptop models with beefy cooling hardware can replicate the results obtained with the Ryzen 9 mobile CPU in question.

The Ryzen 9 7845HX scores over 28,000 points in the Cinebench R23 multi-core test (Image via Chip Hell)

In this article, we will go over the latest leaked benchmarks of the Ryzen 9 7845HX CPU and check why it's quite significant for both laptop and desktop hardware.

The Ryzen 9 7845HX is a very powerful CPU for high-end portable gaming rigs

AMD's Zen 4 architecture has proved to be much faster than its last-gen counterparts. High-end Ryzen 7000 laptop CPUs beat Rembrandt CPUs by a solid margin. The Ryzen 7 7840U, a 28W CPU, goes head-to-head with the Ryzen 9 6980HX in multi-core workloads.

Specs

The 7845HX packs twelve cores and 24 threads, and the flagship Ryzen 9 7945HX packs 16 cores and 32 threads. Thus, these laptop CPUs are on par with the desktop Ryzen 9 7900X and the 7950X.

However, their operating clock speeds and total power draw have been adjusted accordingly to better fit a notebook's cooling capacity. The detailed specs of all of the Dragon Range HX CPUs are listed below:

CPU NAME FAMILY PROCESS NODE ARCHITECTURE CORES / THREADS BASE / BOOST CLOCK L3 CACHE IGPU IGPU CLOCK TDP AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Dragon Range-H 5nm Zen 4 16/32 2.5 / 5.4 GHz 64 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) 400 MHz 55-75W+ AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX Dragon Range-H 5nm Zen 4 12/24 3.0 / 5.2 GHz 64 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) 400 MHz 45-75W+ AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX Dragon Range-H 5nm Zen 4 8/16 3.6 / 5.1 GHz 32 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) 400 MHz 45-75W+ AMD Ryzen 7 7645HX Dragon Range-H 5nm Zen 4 6/12 4.0 / 5.0 GHz 32 MB Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU) 400 MHz 45-75W+

Performance leaks

The Ryzen 9 7845HX hits temperatures above 90 degrees (Image via Chip Hell)

The Ryzen 9 7845HX can pull off respectable Cinbench R23 performance scores. However, some high-end laptops can push the chip even further with overclocking profiles. It's fully unlocked and supports Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) and Curve Optimizer technologies.

Overclocking isn't just limited to CPU clock speeds. AMD has also bundled the EXPO memory OC profiles with its latest Dragon Range processors.

The leaked benchmarks were recorded on an ASUS ROG Strix laptop. According to a Chiphell Forum user, the device packs a Ryzen 9 7845HX and an RTX 4060. The laptop's Enhanced mode pushes power consumption and maximum boost clock speeds to achieve more performance.

However, when manually overclocked via PBO2, the chip hit almost 5.45 GHz max boost speeds (up from the 5.25 GHz maximum single-core boost clock) to hit 28,542 points in the Cinebench R23 multi-core benchmark. The single-core score hit 1,960 points.

Thus, the Ryzen 9 7845HX gets very close to the Ryzen 9 7900X in both single-core and multi-core performance. The desktop-grade chip scores just above 29,000 points in the multi-core test and around 2,000 points in the single-core benchmark. However, the 7900X draws around 200W while delivering these performance marks.

This raises the question of whether desktop PCs are becoming redundant for gaming. The answer, even in 2023, is not a simple one. While high-end laptop hardware has started to catch up with desktop counterparts, desktops still have their advantages, such as upgradability and customization options. Ultimately, the choice between a desktop and a laptop depends on the individual's needs and preferences.

