Wuchang: Fallen Feathers not working on PC – Possible fixes and reasons

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is finally available on PC, offering you Soulslike action and stunning visuals set in a dark, mysterious world. However, some players have reported that the game doesn’t launch, crashes at startup, or becomes unresponsive while playing. These technical issues can be frustrating, but with the right steps, you might be able to get back into the action.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the most common reasons for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers not working on your PC and provide the potential fixes to resolve them.

Common reasons for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers not working on PC

Some players are facing issues while playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on PC (Image via 505 Games)

There could be many reasons behind Wuchang: Fallen Feathers not working on your PC. We have listed some of the most common ones below:

Outdated GPU drivers: New games often rely on the latest graphics drivers for optimal performance and compatibility. An outdated GPU could be having issues running the game.

New games often rely on the latest graphics drivers for optimal performance and compatibility. An outdated GPU could be having issues running the game. Missing or corrupted game files: Incomplete downloads or improper installation can prevent the game from launching. The game might be missing some necessary files, or some of them might be corrupted.

Background processes: Other software running in the background can be taking away some crucial hardware resources required to run this demanding game.

Antivirus or Windows Defender interference: Security software might often mistakenly block the game, as they might detect it as a virus or harmful software for your system.

Incompatible system settings: Outdated Windows, missing Visual C++ Redistributables, or DirectX errors can all cause Wuchang to crash.

Outdated Windows, missing Visual C++ Redistributables, or DirectX errors can all cause Wuchang to crash. Running on HDDs: While not always a direct cause, mechanical drives like HDD may struggle to stream the texture or take a long time to load hardware-demanding games.

How to fix Wuchang: Fallen Feathers not working on PC

Now that we are aware of some of the common reasons behind Wuchang not working on PC, let's look at the possible fixes to resolve the issue below:

1) Verify the integrity of game files

If the game is crashing at startup or failing to load assets, a possible reason might be corrupted or missing files due to incomplete downloads and improper installations. Here’s how to verify the game files:

Launch Steam and go to your Library.

Right-click on Wuchang: Fallen Feathers and choose Properties.

Click on the Local Files tab and select Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Let Steam scan and re-download any missing or broken files.

2) Update the GPU drivers

Outdated graphics drivers are the most common reason for a game to crash or have a black screen. So, update the GPU drivers to the latest version based on your hardware.

NVIDIA: Visit the NVIDIA Drivers page and download the latest version.

Visit the NVIDIA Drivers page and download the latest version. AMD: Go to the AMD Drivers & Support page and install the appropriate update.

Go to the AMD Drivers & Support page and install the appropriate update. Intel: Check the Intel Graphics Drivers for the latest version.

After downloading the suitable graphics driver and installing it, restart your PC to implement the updates.

3) Run Wuchang: Fallen Feathers as an administrator

Running the game with administrator privileges often resolves certain permission-related issues that might be causing the game to not work. The steps to run the game as an administrator are listed below:

Right-click the game’s shortcut or executable file.

Choose Properties, go to the Compatibility tab.

Check "Run this program as an administrator" and then click on Apply.

4) Disable background applications

Software like Discord, MSI Afterburner, Razer Synapse, or even Chrome running in the background could hog away hardware resources required to run Wuchang.

Follow the steps below to terminate those applications to smoothly run the Soulslike game:

Press Ctrl+Shift+Esc to open Task Manager.

Under the Processes tab, right-click any unnecessary background task taking away lot of resources and then select End task.

Avoid closing critical system processes.

5) Temporarily disable antivirus or add to exception

Your antivirus might be flagging the game as a harmful application. So, you should add it to the exceptions following the steps below or even disable the antivirus.

Open your antivirus or Windows Security settings.

Add the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers install folder as an exception.

Alternatively, disable the antivirus temporarily and try running the game.

6) Install or repair system dependencies

Missing software like DirectX 12, NET Framework, or Visual C++ Redistributables can prevent the game from starting.

Visit the official Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables page and download both x64 and x86 versions.

Ensure your DirectX version is updated via the DirectX End-User Runtime Web Installer.

Run Windows Update to install any missing components.

By methodically applying the fixes above, you should be able to resolve most problems and enjoy a smooth gameplay experience. If none of these steps work, the issue may lie with the game itself. In such a case, keep an eye out for upcoming patches or updates from the developers.

