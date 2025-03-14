WWE 2K25 'Can't Connect to 2K Server' Error on PC: Possible reasons and fixes

WWE 2K25 was released on March 14, 2025, but some users are unable to enter the game due to the 'Can't Connect to 2K Server' error. However, this is not a new error since users who purchased the premium editions of the game for early access also faced a similar issue.

In this article, we will explain the possible reasons behind this error and provide a few potential fixes to solve this issue.

Note: The fixes mentioned can help you circumvent the problem but are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

Possible reasons for WWE 2K25 'Can't Connect to 2K Server' issues on PC

WWE 2K25 poster (Image via 2K Games)

According to the error, the game client apparently fails to connect to the 2K Games servers, without which users cannot enter the game. Three main factors could lead to this error:

Server downtime Internet issues Corrupted game files

If it's the first problem, then there's not much we can do except wait for 2K Games to fix their server. However, if the error is related to the other two issues, you can apply the fixes provided below.

Potential fixes for WWE 2K25 'Can't Connect to 2K Server' error

1) Check for game file integrity

Sometimes, the game files get corrupted during installation or updates. This could lead to the 'Can't Connect to 2K Server' error you got on WWE 2K25.

Apply the following step to verify the WWE 2K25 file integrity on Steam:

Launch Steam and go to the WWE 2K25 entry in the Library.

Next, click on the Gear icon on the right side of the screen.

on the right side of the screen. Next, click Properties and select Installed Files .

and select . Click on the Verify integrity of game files button and let the process finish.

button and let the process finish. Once completed, try relaunching the game.

2) Switch to Ethernet/LAN connection

Wi-Fi connections are more prone to packet loss than Ethernet connections, which could lead to server connection issues. Therefore, you can try using an Ethernet/LAN connection when launching the game to check if it launches successfully.

3) Try flushing the DNS configs

IP config flush command (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you have previously used any DNS configuration for other games or programs, it could potentially prevent the WWE 2K25 game client from reaching 2K Games servers, leading to the error.

Here are the steps to flush all DNS configs:

Right-click on the Start Menu and choose Windows Terminal/Powershell (Admin).

and choose When it asks for admin rights, click yes .

. Type ipconfig /flushdns and press enter .

and press . Try relaunching WWE2K25.

Once you apply the above fixes, the WWE 2K25 'Can't Connect to 2K Server' error should get fixed. Try these fixes in their respective order. However, if the problem persists, it's probably a server issue, in which case, you must wait for the official fix.

