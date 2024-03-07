Xbox Design Lab unveils new Fallout Xbox wireless controller 

In a recent announcement, Xbox Design Lab unveiled a new addition to its lineup: a Fallout-themed Xbox wireless controller. Fans of the franchise can now customize their gaming experience with Vault Boy-inspired designs. This color scheme is priced at $85. However, it is not available as a standalone purchase; it must be bought through the Xbox Design Lab.

This article takes a look at the Fallout-themed Xbox wireless controller, its availability, price, and more.

Available customization options on the Xbox Design Lab Fallout 4 controller

The newly unveiled Fallout-themed controller by Xbox Design Lab merges the Fallout game universe's iconic design with the Xbox controller's standard functionality.

The customization starts with a base design featuring the Fallout theme on the top case and side caps. The top plate serves as a base for further customization.

Buyers have a plethora of choices, including custom buttons and finishes that reflect Vault Boy's recognizable yellow and blue color scheme. The triggers and D-pads can also be modified to resemble elements from the Fallout universe, such as the Brotherhood of Steel, Pip-Boy, and mutants. Gamers can opt for added rubberized grips on the back and side grips.

Despite its distinctive appearance, the product retains all the standard features expected of an Xbox wireless controller, including Bluetooth or Xbox Wireless Adapter connectivity, a textured grip for enhanced control, a 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening, and compatibility with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices with the necessary accessories.

This ensures that the controller's unique look is complemented by unchanged, high-quality functionality.

Availability and pricing

Xbox Fallout controller with most options decked out (Image via Xbox Design Lab)

The Xbox website features customization options for the Fallout-themed controller, appealing to fans of the series by incorporating the game's look into their reliable controller.

The controller starts at $87 and goes up to $115, depending on the customization you decide to opt for. However, the device is not available as a standalone purchase and can only be sourced via the Xbox Design Lab website.

Expand Tweet

It's clear that the Fallout-themed Xbox wireless controller, highlighted by its Vault Dweller design, stands out as a particularly appealing choice for Fallout 76 explorers and those revisiting Fallout 4 on Xbox. Accompanied by a teaser trailer that offers a glimpse into the available designs, this initiative allows gamers to dive deeper into the Fallout universe with a personalized touch.