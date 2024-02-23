Turtle Beach Recon vs Xbox Wireless Controller: Which is the best budget controller?

Turtle Beach Recon vs Xbox Wireless Controller has been a topic of discussion for a long time among gaming enthusiasts. Both devices are reliable and ensure optimal interaction while playing games. However, the Recon controller stands out with some additional fancy features. But that doesn't mean it is a perfect pick for everyone.

If you are looking for a budget controller to enhance your gaming experience, you can pick either of them. But which one? To help you make an informed decision, we will compare both devices to determine the best budget controller in the market and the one that suits your requirements.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Turtle Beach Recon vs Xbox Wireless Controller: Basic specs

The Recon Controller specifications (Image via Turtle Beach)

Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of both controllers:

Specifications Turtle Beach Recon Xbox Wireless Controller Connection type Wired Both wired and wireless Connectivity Detachable 10ft / 3m cable with Type-C USB Connector (Type-A at console) Detachable 8ft USB-A-to-C cable, Bluetooth Weight 300gm 280gm Dimension 180x183x73 (mm) 140x179x69 (mm) Compatibility Compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & Windows 10/11 Compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, Android, and iOS Ports 3.5mm audio port for stereo audio output & microphone input 3.5mm audio jack for stereo headset Layout Analog sticks, d-pad with XYAB button Analog sticks, d-pad with XYAB button Price $59.95 $53.99

As seen in the table, both devices boast similar specifications. The major difference is connectivity. The Turtle Beach Recon is a wired device, while the Xbox Controller can be connected wirelessly.

Check this article: Is Turtle Beach Recon Controller worth buying in 2024?

Turtle Beach Recon vs Xbox Wireless Controller: Which controller has optimal build quality?

Budget controller with better-built quality (Image via Xbox)

Both devices have a similar layout, but there are enough differences to set each apart. The Xbox Controller has a compact design and weighs less than its counterpart. On the other hand, the Turtle Beach Recon comes with textured grips on handles, which seem gimmicky, but in practice, they make it slip-resistant.

While the Xbox Controller features improved build quality and looks more subtle, the Turtle Beach Controller has additional programmable buttons and an entire audio control panel. Unfortunately, these add to its bulk, and it might feel a bit uncomfortable in smaller hands.

Turtle Beach Recon vs Xbox Wireless Controller: Who has improved features?

Controller with texture grip (Image via Turtle Beach)

The Turtle Beach Recon comes with two mappable buttons, and you can create four personalized profiles, which you can switch between various titles. It also boasts a Superhuman hearing and Aim Focus Mode that comes in handy while playing action or shooting games. The EQ presets are like a cherry on the cake.

On the contrary, the Xbox Controller offers all the basic functionalities but lacks any advanced features. But you can connect it wirelessly to play games, which significantly improves the experience. It also fosters a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots, which you can share online on the go.

Turtle Beach Recon vs Xbox Wireless Controller: Which delivers better performance?

Which controller has better performance (Image via Unsplash/Vaibhav Salvi)

There is very little difference between the performance of both the controllers. Despite being a wireless option, the Xbox Controller matches the performance level of its counterpart. You will also find impulse triggers and haptic feedback for an enhanced experience. However, there are a few latency and mispress issues.

The Turtle Beach Recon is more focused on online multiplayer games. The buttons, sticks, and triggers feel nice to press. It has dual rumble motors in the handle and triggers to give a more impressive experience. The standout feature of this device is the customization options. From audio to sensitivity, you can adjust everything as per your requirements.

Turtle Beach Recon vs Xbox Wireless Controller: The Winner

Best budget controller (Image via Turtle Beach)

The Turtle Beach Recon and Xbox Wireless Controller are impressive controllers available at an affordable price. If you want a compact device with wireless connectivity, then the Xbox Controller is probably the perfect pick for you.

But if you want to enjoy customization and fancy features, the Turtle Beach Recon will be more suited for you. Ultimately, the winner of Turtle Beach Recon vs Xbox Wireless Controller completely depends on the needs and preferences of an individual.

Check other comparisons:

DualSense Edge vs DualSense: Better PS5 Controller? || Linux vs Windows || Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T