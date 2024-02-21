Is the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller worth buying in 2024?

Many individuals are wondering what makes the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller worth investing in. The device has been in circulation for over two years and is still in demand among gaming enthusiasts. With a solid build, advanced audio setting options, and an affordable price, it received a ton of positive reviews.

Having said that, is the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller worth it in 2024? The controller undeniably boasts impressive specs. However, as technology rapidly evolves, more and more devices are offering excellent performance.

This article takes a deep dive into the various features of the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller to determine whether it is still worth buying.

What are the specs of the Turtle Beach Recon?

Is Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller worth buying now (Image via Turtle Beach/Flipkart)

Before we answer the question — is the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller worth it now? — we should first take a look at the device's specs.

There is no doubt that the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox impresses on the fundamentals. Despite being an affordable option, the controller is loaded with premium features. Here are its specs:

Specifications Turtle Beach Recon Connection type Wired Connectivity Detachable 10ft / 3m cable with Type-C USB Connector (Type-A at console) Weight 300gm Dimension 180x183x73 (mm) Compatibility Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windows 10 & 11 PCs Ports 3.5mm audio port for stereo audio output & microphone input Price $59.95

How is the Turtle Beach Recon build quality and design?

Is Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller worth investing in (Image via Turtle Beach)

The layout of Turtle Beach Recon is similar to an Xbox-style controller. The build quality is not as premium, but that doesn’t detract from its performance.

The device has a solid build with textured grips that make it comfortable and resistant to slipping. Besides all the usual Xbox buttons, it has a Create button, which you can use to record screenshots and videos. Addiitonally, you get a whole audio control panel.

The controller comes with two mappable buttons, allowing you to create four switchable profiles. It also has dual rumble motors in the handles and triggers, which ensures a more immersive experience while playing games.

How is the Turtle Beach Recon's performance?

Is the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller worth the price (Image via Turtle Beach/Amazon)

The Turtle Beach Recon is an impressive controller. All the buttons are responsive, and the thumbsticks and D-pad feel very smooth. The device also boasts a feature known as "Superhuman hearing" mode, which comes in handy in online games where you want to get pinpoint directional audio.

The Turtle Beach Recon also has a Pro Aim Focus Mode that automatically tunes the analog stick sensitivity to help improve accuracy in shooting games. It has EQ presets for games as well, including bass boost.

Turtle Beach Recon vs Xbox Wireless Controller

Xbox Wireless Controller (Image via Xbox)

Both the Turtle Beach Recon and the Xbox Wireless Controller look almost identical and feature similar specifications.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is a great device with all the necessary functionalities. It has better build quality than Turtle Beach's offering and can also be connected wirelessly to get a hassle-free experience. However, it lacks any fancy features.

The Turtle Beach Recon is not beneath the Xbox controller in terms of performance. Furthermore, it fosters additional features that offer smoother gameplay. However, it is a little pricey.

Is the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller worth buying in 2024?

What makes the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox controller worth buying (Image via Youtube/Ernesto Torres - Mobile Tech Reviews)

If you are looking for a budget controller with premium features, the Turtle Beach Recon stands out as one of the best options right now. Although it lacks wireless connectivity and a premium build, you will not find any performance issues. Additionally, it has some cool features that elevate your gaming experience.

However, if build quality is your priority, you may want to consider a different device.

