5 best Xbox controllers for Series X|S in 2024

Xbox controllers are getting better than ever, especially with the Xbox Series X|S offering a variety of compatible controllers that ensure optimal interaction. However, only a few can be considered reliable enough to significantly enhance your gaming experience. If you spend a lot of time playing Xbox games, you should invest in a good Xbox controller.

Plenty of controllers in the market offer customizations, extra controls, and special features to deck out your Xbox Series X|S. Although selecting one can be very confusing, to help you out, we have created a list of five of the best Xbox controllers for Series X|S in 2024.

Top Xbox Series X|S controllers in 2024

1) Xbox Core Controller

Budget-friendly Xbox controller (Image via Xbox)

If you are seeking a simple, sleek, and comfortable design, you can go for an Xbox Core Controller. It is a brilliant device with all the necessary functionalities, devoid of any fancy features or gimmicks, making it very popular among gaming enthusiasts. You can power it wirelessly using two AA batteries or opt for a hassle-free experience by connecting a USB-C plug.

Specification Xbox Core Controller Connectivity type Both wired and wireless Layout style Analog sticks, d-pad with XYAB button Compatibility Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, Android and iOS Price $53.99

Additionally, it includes a 3.5mm jack for your headset and a dedicated share button for sharing content such as screenshots and recordings.

Pros:

It is one of the best Xbox controllers for Series X|S at this price.

Both wired and wireless connectivity types are provided.

Free from any gimmicks.

Cons:

To run it wirelessly, you need two AA batteries every time, as it doesn’t have a rechargeable battery.

No major updates from the previous models.

2) Turtle Beach Recon Wired Game Controller

Best Xbox controller at this price (Image via Turtle Beach)

If you have a small budget and want a controller loaded with premium features, Turtle Beach Recon is for you. It is a wired device featuring all the traditional buttons and triggers, along with two extra customizable back buttons. These rear buttons can be configured for various functions. You will also find an audio swap feature with this device.

Specification Turtle Beach Recon Connectivity type Wired Layout style Analog sticks, d-pad with XYAB button Compatibility Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 and 11 PCs Price $59.95

Turtle Beach Recon has a "Superhuman hearing" mode for enhanced surround sound. It is handy in online shooters where you want to get pinpoint directional audio.

Pros:

You will get premium features at an affordable price.

Comes with two mappable buttons, allowing up to 4 different switchable profiles.

Cons:

Only a wired version is available.

Only wired audio devices are compatible, whether headset or mic.

3) Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro

Best Xbox controller for customization (Image via Thrustmaster/Amazon)

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro stands out as one of the best Xbox controllers for customization. It comes with multiple swappable and removable parts, allowing for easy tinkering to achieve different configurations. The controller features next-generation (NXG) analog mini-sticks for better precision and longer lifespan.

Specification Thrustmaster Eswap X Pro Connectivity type Wired Layout style Analog mini-sticks, d-pad with XYAB button Compatibility Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 Price $179.99

Despite its bulky design, the performance is top-notch, offering a remarkable ten extra buttons and two switches in addition to the standard Xbox controls.

Pros:

Best customizable controller out there in the market.

It offers one of the best precision.

Cons:

It is quite expensive for a wired device.

Customization can be tricky at times.

4) Xbox Elite Series 2

Premium Xbox controller for Series X|S (Image via Xbox/IndiaMart)

The Xbox Elite Series 2 is a premium controller for Xbox Series X|S, offering a built-in rechargeable battery that can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. Additionally, you get a USB-C for a wired option, making it even more compatible to use with different devices. All the buttons are re-mappable, so you can customize it according to your preferences.

Specification Xbox Elite Series 2 Connectivity type Both wired and wireless Layout style A, B, X, and Y buttons, D-pad, Left and right bumpers, triggers, and thumbstick, four paddles. Compatibility Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 7 or above Price $179.99

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller offers top-tier performance and reliability with enhanced durability it stands out as one of the best gaming controllers in the market.

Pros:

It offers best-in-class performance.

The battery can last up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Cons:

On the expensive side.

5) Scuf Instinct Pro

Most expensive Xbox controller (Image via Scuf Gaming)

Finally, we have Scuf Instinct Pro, the best Xbox controller in terms of competitive edge. Incomparable back buttons and trigger switches, which actuate like a mouse click, contribute to its exceptional performance.

The design is premium and comfortable, you will not feel fatigued even in longer gaming sessions. You can expect the battery to run up to 30 hours. However, you must use external AA batteries to run the device.

Specification Scuf Instinct Pro Connectivity type Wireless Layout style A, B, X, and Y buttons, D-pad, and other customizable buttons Compatibility Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 7 or above Price $209.99

The Scuf Instinct Pro is exceptionally good at handling hardcore games. Thanks to the replacement of heavy metals with lightweight materials, it is nearly 20% lighter than the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller.

Pros:

You will get premium design and performance.

Lightweight as compared to other controllers.

Cons:

Very expensive as compared to other devices available in the market.

No in-built rechargeable battery.

This concludes our list of best Xbox controllers for Series X|S. Do not forget to check the best games to play on Xbox Game Pass.