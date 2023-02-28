Xiaomi 13 vs Xiaomi 12T Pro: Is the new model worth upgrading to?

The Xiaomi 13 lineup was recently announced in Barcelona, among many others, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The device packs the latest hardware and innovations for the company in the mobile computing space.

The new devices pack some design alterations as compared to the last-gen variant. However, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered high-end Xiaomi 12T Pro is still a solid smartphone that can handle almost any workload users want to throw at it.

Thus, the question that arises is: Which one among the Xiaomi 13 and the last-gen 12T Pro is the better deal. Both devices can be picked up for much cheaper than the average Android flagship. Let's dissect the devices and find out which is the best option to consider.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro offers solid competition to the newly launched Xiaomi 13

Color options of the latest flagship model from Xiaomi (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both the Xiaomi 12T Pro and the newly launched 13 are decked-out devices in terms of specs. Both smartphones pack up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. Thus, the devices are built for power users.

Specs

A quick look at the specs of the Xiaomi 12T Pro and the Xiaomi 13 reveals that the base model of the new lineup is a downgrade in almost every major aspect. The device packs a 1080p display in comparison to the 1220x2712 panel that the former packs. In addition, the €999 device comes with a flat screen while the last-gen model packs a curved display.

The new launch also comes with a smaller battery and slower charging. However, the battery life should not take a massive hit since the Xiaomi 13 packs a 1080p screen.

Xiaomi 12T Pro Xiaomi 13 SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4nm); CPU: Octa-core (1x3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3x2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A510); GPU: Adreno 730 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; CPU: Octa-core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510); GPU: Adreno 740 Display 6.73" 120 Hz AMOLED with LTPO; 1220 x 2712 pixels; 446 PPI 6.36" 120 Hz AMOLED; 1080 x 2400 pixels; 414 PPI Rear cameras 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP Front camera 32 MP 32 MP Video recording support Rear cameras: 8k 24 fps, 4k 60 fps, 1080p 240 fps; Front camera: up to 1080p 60 fps Rear cameras: 8k 24 fps, 4k 60 fps, 1080p 120 fps Front camera: up to 1080p 30 fps Battery capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Storage up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 128 GB UFS 3.1, 256/512 GB UFS 4.0 System memory up to 12 GB LPDDR5 up to 12 GB LPDDR5X Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Peak brightness 900 nits 1200 nits Dimensions and weight 163.1 mm x 75.9 mm x 8.6 mm; 205 grams 152.8 mm x 71.5 mm x 8.0 mm; 229 grams Charging 120W wired fast charging (0-100% in 18 minutes) 60W wired fast charging (0-100% in 38 minutes); 50W wireless charging; 10W reverse wireless charging Price €700 (8GB+128GB) €999 (8GB+128GB)

These differences point out that the 12T Pro was built as a high-end device to be sold at a premium price point.

Performance differences

In terms of raw computing power, the Xiaomi 13 takes the lead over the last-gen Pro devices because of its more capable 8 Gen 2 chip. Across multiple synthetic benchmarks, the device performs better than the 12 series smartphones.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12T Pro Xiaomi 13 AnTuTu v9 985,226 1,032,185 1,248,260 GeekBench v5.1 3682 4081 5,129 GFXBench 46 fps 65fps 109fps

However, these synthetic benchmarks are not representative of real-world performance. Both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8 Gen 2 are more than capable of delivering solid performance in any form of workload. In most cases, users won't be able to tell the difference between the chipsets.

However, the pro-class phone from the last-gen packs certain features that make it feel like a high-end device. The list includes a high-resolution display and attention to detail that has been consciously not included in the Xiaomi 13 to make room for the costlier 13 Pro.

In conclusion

In many ways, the Xiaomi 12T Pro might feel like a better deal because it is a higher-end device than the 13. However, this classification is rather subjective and does not apply universally.

Users looking for raw performance, specifically gamers, should opt for the newer base model in the 13 lineup. However, for the majority, the last-gen 12T Pro is a solid option now that it will become even cheaper.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes