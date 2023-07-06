"You built the community": Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino shares thoughts as Threads by Meta garners high engagement 

Linda Yaccarino took to Twitter to share her thoughts about Threads, a new app by Meta. Designed to be an alternative to the popular microblogging platform, the app developed is still fairly new in the market but has garnered a strong following. On the other hand, under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter has been steeped in numerous controversies.

Linda Yaccarino mentioned in her tweet that all the voices on Twitter mattered. However, users quickly pointed out that money was the only deciding factor on the microblogging platform.

Linda Yaccarino @lindayacc



Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others -- on Twitter YOU can be real.



YOU built the Twitter community. And that's irreplaceable. This… On Twitter, everyone's voice matters.Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others -- on Twitter YOU can be real.YOU built the Twitter community.And that's irreplaceable. This… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… On Twitter, everyone's voice matters.Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others -- on Twitter YOU can be real.YOU built the Twitter community. 🙏👏 And that's irreplaceable. This… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

For context, Thread surpassed 30 million users in a mere 12 hours. This highlights how people were dissatisfied with Twitter's treatment of its userbase. Although it's hard to declare Threads as better, users jumped to the first alternative they could get their hands on.

stonking.com @stonking



1. Not have a dreadful algorithm that silences people

2. Enable subscription feature for "everyone" without requiring an application

3. Make these things a priority for everyone that's "paying" for a badge @lindayacc If everyone's voice mattered you'd :1. Not have a dreadful algorithm that silences people2. Enable subscription feature for "everyone" without requiring an application3. Make these things a priority for everyone that's "paying" for a badge @lindayacc If everyone's voice mattered you'd :1. Not have a dreadful algorithm that silences people2. Enable subscription feature for "everyone" without requiring an application3. Make these things a priority for everyone that's "paying" for a badge

While some would say Threads is still in development, this statement by Linda Yaccarino could indicate that the microblogging platform is feeling the heat. It's hard to say what the future will hold for Twitter, but Meta's new platform can be a stiff contender in a domain it monopolized for so long.

Who is Linda Yaccarino? All about Twitter CEO's role and previous experiences

stonking.com @stonking



Empowering creators is the shortest path to ensuring Twitter thrives. @lindayacc This shouldn't take weeks or months, it should be enabled for "everyone" by default.Empowering creators is the shortest path to ensuring Twitter thrives. @lindayacc This shouldn't take weeks or months, it should be enabled for "everyone" by default.Empowering creators is the shortest path to ensuring Twitter thrives. https://t.co/JqOuC9eGdI

For the uninitiated, Linda Yaccarino is Elon Musk's successor and current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter. Prior to her role with the microblogging platform, she held the position of the Chair of Advertising Sales at NBCUniversal. Interestingly enough, she also holds the position of CEO at X Corp., a company owned by Elon Musk.

Linda Yaccarino has also played a pivotal role in establishing the streaming service known as Peacock. Notably, she was influential in a Coronavirus Vaccine campaign alongside the Biden government in the US.

Linda Yaccarino @lindayacc twitter.com/twitterbusines… Twitter Business @TwitterBusiness



business.twitter.com/en/blog/update… Over the past few days, we've taken action to keep making Twitter a great place for everyone. And we want you to know why Over the past few days, we've taken action to keep making Twitter a great place for everyone. And we want you to know why 👇business.twitter.com/en/blog/update… When you have a mission like Twitter -- you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform. This work is meaningful and on-going. Here’s more insight on our work to ensure the authenticity of our user base. When you have a mission like Twitter -- you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform. This work is meaningful and on-going. Here’s more insight on our work to ensure the authenticity of our user base. 👇 twitter.com/twitterbusines…

Yaccarino was severely criticized for supporting the decision to impose limits on the number of tweets users can see in a day. Those on the platform didn't take her defending that stance too kindly. Furthermore, this move could affect advertisers.

Luke Zaleski @ZaleskiLuke @lindayacc I’m sure we can trust Elon is just a $256 billionaire altruistically providing free speech for a fee and is the ultimate arbiter of what’s credibly true who has no ulterior motive other than world peace. But on the off-chance he’s not—just know there’s nothing you can do about it @lindayacc I’m sure we can trust Elon is just a $256 billionaire altruistically providing free speech for a fee and is the ultimate arbiter of what’s credibly true who has no ulterior motive other than world peace. But on the off-chance he’s not—just know there’s nothing you can do about it

To make matters worse for the microblogging platform, many pointed out that rather than being committed to free speech, the platform was interested in garnering a paid userbase. Considering how Threads' rise to popularity is affecting Twitter, it will be worth seeing if Musk and Yaccarino will reverse some of the policies that have landed the popular platform in hot water.

Poll : 0 votes