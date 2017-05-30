FIFA 17: Simulation shows how some of the youngsters develop into world beaters come 2025

Let's see what the future holds for Kane, Rashford and co.

Spurs fans will hope FIFA are right

What’s the story?

The likes of Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are on fire in the Premier League currently. Would they live up to the billing come 2025? These young stars have tremendous potential and only time will tell if they fulfil those, however, FIFA 17 could provide a fair indication.

The context

YouTuber FNG used FIFA 17 Career Mode to take a look into the future. He simulated the game till 2025 and checked the status of some of today’s young rising stars. Let’s see how they fared.

The heart of the matter

Rashford is valued at £47 milliion

Marcus Rashford is setting the Premier League alight and as a 27 year old in 2025, he is at the peak of his career. The Manchester United man becomes a clinical finisher and one of the fastest players in the world as his overall rating rises up to 88.

His sprint speed is an astonishing 99, same as his acceleration. He has an incredible 98 in dribbling and 93 in ball control.

Charly Musonda promises to be a tearjerker

Charly Musonda is one of the rising stars of Chelsea and he more than lives up to his promise. Aged 28, he boasts an overall rating of 88 and is valued highly at £44.5 million. He becomes one of the fastest players in the world with a phenomenal 99 in acceleration and agility as well as 96 in sprint speed.

The attacking midfielder’s dribbling and ball control surpasses Rashford as well with 99 and 96 respectively. His short passing is 91 and crossing is a commendable 90. Chelsea would like to keep hold of the Belgian if his future stats are anything to go by.

Embolo looks to be developing into an all-round player

Breel Embolo is one of the rising stars of Schalke 04. In 2025, the Swiss ups his game to achieve a commendable overall rating of 88. At the prime age of 28, Embolo’s value soars up to £43 million. Formerly of FC Basel, Embolo becomes one of the best goalscorers in the world with a 91 in finishing.

His blistering pace is well evident with 95 in sprint speed and 92 in acceleration. The winger’s ball control and dribbling are pretty impressive with 94 and 92 respectively. His passing, both long and short, are rated 92 and he has a stamina of 90. Definitely one for the future.

What’s next?

Harry Kane is already at the top of his game at just 23 and the thought that he might get even better in the future is both scary and exciting. Kane will achieve greatness, evident by his 90 rating after the simulation.

Author’s take

Going by FIFA 17 Career Mode, these young stars fulfil their clubs’ hopes and then some. However, only time will tell how reliable these stats prove to be.

