2022 QBE Shootout: Best odds, power rankings, and more 

The 2022 QBE Shootout features a mixed field for the first time. The event set to kick-start on December 7 will see a dozen teams compete for the win at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The event’s field features some of the big names from the PGA Tour along with two LPGA stars. The likes of Jason Day, Billy Horschel, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Kevin Kisner, Sepp Straka, and Cameron Young, among others, will feature at the event. They will be joined by World No. 2 Nelly Korda and No. 7 Lexi Thompson, who will be teaming up with Denny McCarthy and Maverick McNealy respectively.

The event is expected to get exciting thanks to the star-studded field.

QBE Shootout @QBEshootout



The 2022



We can’t wait to welcome back fans and patrons to Rise and shine!The 2022 #QBEShootout is here and tournament week is officially underway.We can’t wait to welcome back fans and patrons to @TiburonNaples this week! Rise and shine!☀️The 2022 #QBEShootout is here and tournament week is officially underway. We can’t wait to welcome back fans and patrons to @TiburonNaples this week!⛳️ https://t.co/UL2PRMmufR

2022 QBE Shootout odds

While the 12-team event will be tough to predict, Jason Day and Billy Horschel have emerged as betting favorites. The Aussie-American duo have been marked with the strongest odds by most betters online. According to Golf News Net, the duo comes into the event at +500 betting odds.

Meanwhile, Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala's team are expected to give tough competition for the prize as well. One of the highest-ranked players on the field, Hoge will look to make the most of the week. The duo comes in with 6-to-1 betting odds.

Veterans Harris English, Matt Kuchar, and the team-up of Max Homa and Kevin Kisner are others on the top of the favorites list.

Here is the odds list for the 2022 QBE Shootout:

Day/Horschel - 500

Hoge/Theegala - 600

English/Kuchar - 650

Homa/Kisner - 700

Harman/Straka - 750

Conners/Lee - 800

Mitchell/Spaun - 900

Stricker/Young - 1000

Mullinax/Stallings - 1200

Hoffman/Palmer - 1600

Korda/McCarthy - 3300

McNealy/Thompson - 3300

QBE Shootout @QBEshootout We’re not done yet! Part 2 of the 2022



For more info about this year’s field, head to the in our bio! We’re not done yet! Part 2 of the 2022 #QBEShootout field incoming!For more info about this year’s field, head to thein our bio! 🚨We’re not done yet! Part 2 of the 2022 #QBEShootout field incoming!🚨💥For more info about this year’s field, head to the 🔗 in our bio!💥 https://t.co/tE5CXHBKQv

2022 QBE Shootout power rankings

Interestingly, the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2022 QBE Shootout have Harris English and Matt Kuchar on top. Jason Day and Billy Horschel come only second on the list. Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer are last and Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson settle for mid-table with their respective teams.

Here is the power rankings for the 2022 QBE Shootout:

No. 1 - Harris English & Matt Kuchar

No. 2 - Jason Day & Billy Horschel

No. 3 - Brian Harman & Sepp Straka

No. 4 - Steve Stricker & Cameron Young

No. 5 - Tom Hoge & Sahith Theegala

No. 6 - Keith Mitchell & J.J. Spaun

No. 7 - Max Homa & Kevin Kisner

No. 8 - Trey Mullinax & Scott Stallings

No. 9 - Nelly Korda & Denny McCarthy

No. 10 - Maverick McNealy & Lexi Thompson

No. 11 - Corey Conners & K.H. Lee

No. 12 -Charley Hoffman & Ryan Palmer

2022 QBE Shootout prize money

The 2022 QBE Shootout has a set prize purse of $3.8 million, a slight increase from the $3.6 million purse from 2021.

The winning team will bag the $950,000 prize money. The two-man team will equally share the prize. Interestingly, the winner’s cut for the event is also more than the PGA Tour standard of 18 percent. While the second-placed team wins $590,000, the team finishing last will take $180,000 home.

