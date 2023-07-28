2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities weather update: Will there be a delay in play on Friday?

The 2023 3M Open saw unpleasant weather on Day 1 at the TPC Twin Cities. The play was forced to be suspended leaving Lee Hodges topping the leaderboard by a margin of one stroke.

The PGA TOUR Communications shared the news of the first round being suspended on their Twitter handle.

The message read:

"The first round of the 3M Open was suspended due to inclement weather at 6:59 p.m. CT."

Fans are now worried about the weather at the TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. So as per the AccuWeather report, there are chances of rain and thunderstorm on Friday. However, the probability is pretty low as of writing.

The second round could see a mix of partly sunny and cloudy weather in the morning. The temperature could go up to 30 degrees Celsius with chances of wind gusts occurring at the speed of 24 km/h and the wind blowing in the NE direction at the speed of 13 km/h.

Later on, in the afternoon, there are chances of thunderstorms and the temperature could be 31 degrees Celsius. The wind speed is expected to be at 15 km/h in the NE direction. There are also chances of wind gusts at the speed of 30 km/h.

However, in the evening, the temperature could go as low as 19 degrees Celsius with the sky mostly clear. The wind speed is predicted to be 13 km/h in the NE direction and the wind gusts could happen at 30 km/h.

Who is remaining to complete their first round in the 2023 3M Open?

Despite inclement weather, most of the pairings have competed for their rounds in the 2023 3M Open. However, seven pairs are still left to finish their first round and will resume play on Friday at 8 am (CT), as tweeted by the PGA TOUR Communications:

Here are the remaining pairings who are yet to complete their first round's play:

Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, and Jonathan Byrd - 18 Fairway

Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Moore, and Alex Gaugert - 17 Green

MJ Daffue, Brandon Matthews, and Kevin Roy - 9 Fairway

Ludvig Aberg, Peter Kuest, and Ryan Gerard - 17 Tee

Carl Yuan, Matti Schmid, and Kaito Onishi - 8 Tee

Trevor Cone, Tano Goya, and Derek Hitchner - 16 Fairway

Nicolai Hojgaard, Daniel Gale, and Preston Summerhays (a) - 7 Green

What are the tee times for the 2023 3M Open second round on Friday?

Here are the tee times and pairing for the second round of the 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities:

1st tee

7:45 am - Cody Gribble, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander

7:56 am - Cameron Percy, Eric Cole, Dylan Wu

8:07 am - Matt NeSmith, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

8:18 am - J.J. Spaun, Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin

8:29 am - Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Andrew Landry

8:40 am - Robert Streb, Brian Gay, Charley Hoffman

8:51 am - Stephan Jaeger, Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson

9:02 am - Ryan Armour, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky

9:13 am - Ryan Palmer, Adam Long, Ben Taylor

9:24 am - Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati, Harry Higgs

9:35 am - MJ Daffue, Brandon Matthews, Kevin Roy

9:46 am - Carl Yuan, Matti Schmid, Kaito Onishi

9:57 am - Nicolai Hojgaard, Daniel Gale, Preston Summerhays (a)

1:10 pm - Zac Blair, Harry Hall, Paul Haley II

1:21 pm - Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh

1:32 pm - Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Fox

1:43 pm - Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

1:54 pm - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:05 pm - Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

2:16 pm - Nico Echavarria, Cam Davis, Jim Herman

2:27 pm - Brian Stuard, Alex Noren, Sam Stevens

2:38 pm - Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Brandon Wu

2:49 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

3:00 pm - Martin Trainer, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower

3:11 pm - Augusto Núñez, Kyle Westmoreland, Frankie Capan III

3:22 pm - Scott Harrington, Trevor Werbylo, Thomas Lehman

10th tee

7:45 am - Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Montgomery

7:56 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Chad Collins, Hank Lebioda

8:07 am - Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Harrison Endycott

8:18 am - K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

8:29 am - Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland

8:40 am - Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Chris Stroud

8:51 am - Will Gordon, Andrew Novak, Austin Smotherman

9:02 am - Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, David Hearn

9:13 am - Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Sean O’Hair

9:24 am - Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Jonathan Byrd

9:35 am - Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Moore, Alex Gaugert

9:46 am - Ludvig Aberg, Peter Kuest, Ryan Gerard

9:57 am - Trevor Cone, Tano Goya, Derek Hitchner

1:10 pm - Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok

1:21 pm - Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

1:32 pm - Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim

1:43 pm - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover

1:54 pm - Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar

2:05 pm - Adam Svensson, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker

2:16 pm - Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell

2:27 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab

2:38 pm - Troy Merritt, James Hahn, Max McGreevy

2:49 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Russell Knox, Taylor Pendrith

3:00 pm - Kevin Tway, S.Y. Noh, Zecheng Dou

3:11 pm - Brent Grant, Noah Hofman, Sam Bennett

3:22 pm - Michael Gligic, Eric Rolland, Caleb VanArragon (a)

More details on the weather and tournament will be updated as the day progresses.