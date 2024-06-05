2024 Memorial Tournament: How to watch, TV telecast, radio, streaming and more explored

The 2024 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday will begin on June 6, 2024, at the Muirfield Golf Village Golf Club. The Memorial is one of the eight signature events on the PGA Tour and has a limited field and increased prize money purse.

There are 76 golfers in the field this week, including prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, and others.

The golfers will compete to get the maximum share of the $20 million prize money purse for the event. The winner will receive $4 million and 700 FedEx Cup points, making it lucrative and beneficial to get ahead in the FedEx Cup rankings.

CBS and Golf Channel will provide the telecast for the 2024 Memorial Tournament. Golf Channel will provide the telecast for the first two rounds and the initial play on the final two days, while CBS will take over on the final two days and telecast the remaining play.

There is a special program called 'On the Range' where fans can watch golfers practicing on the range at the Muirfield Golf Village. The show will have expert analysis, player interviews, and more on Wednesday at 2:30 pm local time on PGATour.com, YouTube channel and Golf Channel.

Television:

Thursday-Friday: 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)

Streaming:

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will stream the 2024 Memorial Tournament throughout the week. (All times ET)

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Stream 1

Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Featured group: 2-6 p.m.

Featured group: 2-6 p.m.

Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.

Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.

Stream 2

Marquee: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Marquee: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Featured group: 2-6 p.m.

Featured group: 3-6 p.m.

Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.

Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Stream 3

Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.

Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.

Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.

Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

Stream 4

Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Featured holes: 9:315 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.

Featured hole: 2-6 p.m.

Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

Radio Streaming :

The PGA Tour radio on SiriusXM will feature a broadcast of the 2024 Memorial. Additionally, a free audio broadcast on PGATour.com/liveaudio from noon to 6:00 pm local time for the first two rounds and 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm local time for the final two rounds is available.

List of all golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament

Here is the list of all golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Golf Village this week.

  1. Scottie Scheffler
  2. Rory McIlroy
  3. Xander Schauffele
  4. Collin Morikawa
  5. Viktor Hovland
  6. Ludvig Aberg
  7. Patrick Cantlay
  8. Justin Thomas
  9. Wyndham Clark
  10. Tommy Fleetwood
  11. Max Homa
  12. Hideki Matsuyama
  13. Sahith Theegala
  14. Jordan Spieth
  15. Matt Fitzpatrick
  16. Byeong Hun An
  17. Tony Finau
  18. Sungjae Im
  19. Si Woo Kim
  20. Russell Henley
  21. Corey Conners
  22. Cameron Young
  23. Tom Kim
  24. Sam Burns
  25. Jason Day
  26. Sepp Straka
  27. Keegan Bradley
  28. Will Zalatoris
  29. Shane Lowry
  30. Billy Horschel
  31. Denny McCarthy
  32. Brian Harman
  33. Tom Hoge
  34. Harris English
  35. Alex Noren
  36. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  37. Stephan Jaeger
  38. Robert MacIntyre
  39. Kurt Kitayama
  40. Akshay Bhatia
  41. Mackenzie Hughes
  42. Lucas Glover
  43. Justin Rose
  44. J.T. Poston
  45. Thomas Detry
  46. Taylor Moore
  47. Rickie Fowler
  48. Davis Thompson
  49. Chris Kirk
  50. Ben Griffin
  51. Austin Eckroat
  52. Taylor Pendrith
  53. Patrick Rodgers
  54. Andrew Putnam
  55. Adam Schenk
  56. Adam Hadwin
  57. Lee Hodges
  58. Jake Knapp
  59. Davis Riley
  60. Cam Davis
  61. Adam Svensson
  62. Victor Perez
  63. Seamus Power
  64. Nick Taylor
  65. Nick Dunlap
  66. Mac Meissner
  67. Eric Cole
  68. Matthieu Pavon
  69. Chris Gotterup
  70. Brendon Todd
  71. Emiliano Grillo
  72. Matt Kuchar
  73. Pierceson Coody
  74. Peter Malnati
  75. Jackson Koivun
  76. Brandt Snedeker

