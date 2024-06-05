2024 Memorial Tournament: How to watch, TV telecast, radio, streaming and more explored

The 2024 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday will begin on June 6, 2024, at the Muirfield Golf Village Golf Club. The Memorial is one of the eight signature events on the PGA Tour and has a limited field and increased prize money purse.

There are 76 golfers in the field this week, including prominent names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, and others.

The golfers will compete to get the maximum share of the $20 million prize money purse for the event. The winner will receive $4 million and 700 FedEx Cup points, making it lucrative and beneficial to get ahead in the FedEx Cup rankings.

CBS and Golf Channel will provide the telecast for the 2024 Memorial Tournament. Golf Channel will provide the telecast for the first two rounds and the initial play on the final two days, while CBS will take over on the final two days and telecast the remaining play.

Trending

There is a special program called 'On the Range' where fans can watch golfers practicing on the range at the Muirfield Golf Village. The show will have expert analysis, player interviews, and more on Wednesday at 2:30 pm local time on PGATour.com, YouTube channel and Golf Channel.

Television:

Thursday-Friday: 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)

Streaming:

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will stream the 2024 Memorial Tournament throughout the week. (All times ET)

Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured group: 2-6 p.m. Featured group: 2-6 p.m. Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m. Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured group: 2-6 p.m. Featured group: 3-6 p.m. Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m. Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m. Stream 3 Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured hole: 2-6 p.m. Featured hole: 2-6 p.m. Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m. Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured holes: 9:315 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Featured hole: 2-6 p.m. Featured hole: 2-6 p.m. Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m. Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

Radio Streaming :

The PGA Tour radio on SiriusXM will feature a broadcast of the 2024 Memorial. Additionally, a free audio broadcast on PGATour.com/liveaudio from noon to 6:00 pm local time for the first two rounds and 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm local time for the final two rounds is available.

List of all golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament

Here is the list of all golfers competing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Golf Village this week.

Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele Collin Morikawa Viktor Hovland Ludvig Aberg Patrick Cantlay Justin Thomas Wyndham Clark Tommy Fleetwood Max Homa Hideki Matsuyama Sahith Theegala Jordan Spieth Matt Fitzpatrick Byeong Hun An Tony Finau Sungjae Im Si Woo Kim Russell Henley Corey Conners Cameron Young Tom Kim Sam Burns Jason Day Sepp Straka Keegan Bradley Will Zalatoris Shane Lowry Billy Horschel Denny McCarthy Brian Harman Tom Hoge Harris English Alex Noren Christiaan Bezuidenhout Stephan Jaeger Robert MacIntyre Kurt Kitayama Akshay Bhatia Mackenzie Hughes Lucas Glover Justin Rose J.T. Poston Thomas Detry Taylor Moore Rickie Fowler Davis Thompson Chris Kirk Ben Griffin Austin Eckroat Taylor Pendrith Patrick Rodgers Andrew Putnam Adam Schenk Adam Hadwin Lee Hodges Jake Knapp Davis Riley Cam Davis Adam Svensson Victor Perez Seamus Power Nick Taylor Nick Dunlap Mac Meissner Eric Cole Matthieu Pavon Chris Gotterup Brendon Todd Emiliano Grillo Matt Kuchar Pierceson Coody Peter Malnati Jackson Koivun Brandt Snedeker