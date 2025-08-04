5 players who outperformed their odds at AIG Women's Open ft. Charley Hull

The 2025 AIG Women's Open recently came to an end with Miyu Yamashita emerging as the winner of the prestigious major title. After four rounds of competition at Royal Porthcawl last week, the 24-year-old stood with a total of 11 under par.

Ad

The major tournament also witnessed an incredible contention run from Charley Hull. The English golfer showcased consistency and persistent efforts, but finished tied on second place on the leaderboard.

Here are some golfers who showcased an unexpectedly good run at the 2025 British Women's Open, including Hull.

5 players who outperformed their odds at the AIG Women's Open

The following five golfers scored and ranked better than their odds predicted them to do at the major in Royal Porthcawl:

Ad

Trending

#5. Mao Saigo

Mai Saigo finished the AIG Women's Open on 11th position on the leaderboard. As per odds listed on bet365, the golfer had 33 odds to win the tournament.

Saigo started the contest with a promising first round, carding 69 over the first 18 holes of play. After four rounds, she scored a total score of 3 under par 285, with an even par total (72) in the last round.

#4. Stephanie Kyriacou

Before the tournament started, Stephanie Kyriacou was among the golfers with very little chance to shine well at the 2025 AIG Women's Open. Bet365 reported the golfer with 66 as her winning odds.

Ad

Despite that, Kyriacou finished within the top 10 ranks of the golf major championship at Royal Porthcawl. After four rounds, she secured a T8 with a 72-hole total of 4 under par 284 (overall 74-70-69-71).

#3. Megan Khang

Khang finished two strokes ahead of Stephanie. The golfer secured a total of 6 under par 282 after four rounds of play at the 2025 AIG Women's Open.

With disappointing odds (45) beside her name (as per bet365), Megan Khang displayed a commendable performance with an overall 72-70-68-72, taking her place in the sixth position of the leaderboard.

Ad

#2. Rio Takeda

Rio Takeda was predicted to have a much lower rank, following her odds predicted by bet365 (55). The golfer showcased a promising performance in both the first and second rounds, carding 67 and 69, respectively.

She fell behind in the ranks following a 74 and 71 in the last two rounds of the AIG Women's Open. After 72 holes of competition, Takeda finished in T4 with a total score of 7 under par 281.

#1. Charley Hull

AIG Women's Open 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

When bet365 released their list of odds, the golfer from Kettering had 45 beside her name, similar to Khang. However, her race for the summit was unprecedented and impressive.

Ad

Charley Hull ended her 2025 AIG Women's Open just two strokes behind the winner Yamashita. She encountered setbacks before the weekend, scoring 144 over 36 holes.

On Saturday and Sunday, Hull bounced back with rounds of 66 and 69. She bagged a 72-hole total of 9 under par 279.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More