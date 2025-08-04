5 players who outperformed their odds at AIG Women's Open ft. Charley Hull

The 2025 AIG Women's Open recently came to an end with Miyu Yamashita emerging as the winner of the prestigious major title. After four rounds of competition at Royal Porthcawl last week, the 24-year-old stood with a total of 11 under par.
The major tournament also witnessed an incredible contention run from Charley Hull. The English golfer showcased consistency and persistent efforts, but finished tied on second place on the leaderboard.
Here are some golfers who showcased an unexpectedly good run at the 2025 British Women's Open, including Hull.
5 players who outperformed their odds at the AIG Women's Open
The following five golfers scored and ranked better than their odds predicted them to do at the major in Royal Porthcawl:
#5. Mao Saigo
Mai Saigo finished the AIG Women's Open on 11th position on the leaderboard. As per odds listed on bet365, the golfer had 33 odds to win the tournament.
Saigo started the contest with a promising first round, carding 69 over the first 18 holes of play. After four rounds, she scored a total score of 3 under par 285, with an even par total (72) in the last round.
#4. Stephanie Kyriacou
Before the tournament started, Stephanie Kyriacou was among the golfers with very little chance to shine well at the 2025 AIG Women's Open. Bet365 reported the golfer with 66 as her winning odds.
Despite that, Kyriacou finished within the top 10 ranks of the golf major championship at Royal Porthcawl. After four rounds, she secured a T8 with a 72-hole total of 4 under par 284 (overall 74-70-69-71).
#3. Megan Khang
Khang finished two strokes ahead of Stephanie. The golfer secured a total of 6 under par 282 after four rounds of play at the 2025 AIG Women's Open.
With disappointing odds (45) beside her name (as per bet365), Megan Khang displayed a commendable performance with an overall 72-70-68-72, taking her place in the sixth position of the leaderboard.
#2. Rio Takeda
Rio Takeda was predicted to have a much lower rank, following her odds predicted by bet365 (55). The golfer showcased a promising performance in both the first and second rounds, carding 67 and 69, respectively.
She fell behind in the ranks following a 74 and 71 in the last two rounds of the AIG Women's Open. After 72 holes of competition, Takeda finished in T4 with a total score of 7 under par 281.
#1. Charley Hull
When bet365 released their list of odds, the golfer from Kettering had 45 beside her name, similar to Khang. However, her race for the summit was unprecedented and impressive.
Charley Hull ended her 2025 AIG Women's Open just two strokes behind the winner Yamashita. She encountered setbacks before the weekend, scoring 144 over 36 holes.
On Saturday and Sunday, Hull bounced back with rounds of 66 and 69. She bagged a 72-hole total of 9 under par 279.