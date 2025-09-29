5 players who underperformed their odds at the 2025 Ryder Cup ft. Scottie Scheffler

The 2025 Ryder Cup came to a conclusion on Sunday, September 28, 2025, with the Europeans clinching the coveted title. Although the US crowd kept up with its loud support, Keegan Bradley's team wasn't able to win the tournament on home soil.

Ad

Before the matches started, some golfers from both teams were expected to secure crucial points. However, here's a list of golfers who underperformed at the 45th edition of the biennial golf tournament.

#5. Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka had a 12-1 odds (per DraftKings) in favor of him becoming a top Europe wildcard. He played three matches at Bethpage Black in the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup. At the end of Day 3, the golfer secured an overall record that had one victory and two losses.

Ad

Trending

Straka and Jon Rahm won their Friday fourball against Scottie Scheffler and JJ Spaun (3&2). However, the same pair fell behind Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau in the Saturday fourballs. On Sunday, Straka also lost his singles match against JJ Spaun.

#4. Jon Rahm

Throughout the 12 Ryder Cup matches he played before Bethpage Black, the Spaniard pro had secured six wins, three losses, and three halves. This year, at the New York venue, Jon Rahm won three points in five matches for his European squad.

Ad

The golfer won both of his foursomes on Friday and Saturday while being paired with Tyrrell Hatton. Rahm also won the Friday fourball against Scottie Scheffler and JJ Spaun. However, he couldn't secure a victory in the Sunday singles against Xander Schauffele. Rahm had 9-2 odds in favour of him becoming a top European.

#3. Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin was a Ryder Cup rookie at Bethpage Black this year. Before stepping into the venue, the golfer had won the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He also had close calls in the Memorial Tournament and the Procore Championship where he lost the top spot to Scheffler.

Ad

With 20-1 odds in favor of him, Bethpage witnessed Griffin secure only a point for the American team in the Sunday singles against Rasmus Hojgaard. He and DeChambeau lost their Friday fourball match against Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.

#2. Bryson DeChambeau

Although Xander Schauffele had stated as such in his media interaction, Bryson DeChambeau could not make Bethpage his 'arena' after all. The LIV golfer could only card 1.5 points for Keegan Bradley's team in five Ryder Cup matches.

Ad

The only victory DeChambeau had at Bethpage was a 4&2 win with Cameron Young against Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg. In his Sunday singles match, the two-time US Open champ halved his contest against Fitzpatrick. DeChambeau was a favorite to win this matchup with -160 odds.

#1. Scottie Scheffler had a devastating Ryder Cup performance

Considering the 2-1 or 3-1 odds in favor of him, the World No. 1 was expected to take charge and drive the US team to victory. However, Scottie Scheffler had an unexpected debacle at Bethpage Black.

The 2025 Ryder Cup saw the PGA Tour pro secure only one point for his team in the Sunday singles against Rory McIlroy. On Friday and Saturday, Scheffler and his pair lost both his foursomes and fourballs. He ended the biennial tournament with an overall 1-4-0 record in five matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More