6 top players missing the 2025 Cognizant Classic ft. Tiger Woods

The 205 Cognizant Classic 2025 is set to begin on February 27 as PGA Tour pros gear up for the event in the PGA National. The golf tournament at Palm Beaches marks the beginning of Florida-based events for the PGA Tour.

In 2024, Austin Eckroat earned his first PGA Tour victory at this event with a total of 17-under 263, earning $1.62 million. He will be defending his title at PGA National Resort and Spa this week but some of the big-name pros are missing the upcoming event.

5 top players missing the 2025 Cognizant Classic

#1 Tiger Woods

The 15-time major champion did not commit to play in the PGA National this week. Tiger Woods has competed in the Honda Classic five times so far and his best performance was tying for the runner-up rank in 2012, just two strokes behind his TGL partner, Rory McIlroy.

Woods last participated in this event back in 2018 where he ended up finishing 12th on the Cognizant Classic leaderboard.

#2 Scottie Scheffler

The world No. 1 made his PGA Tour return after his hand injury during last year's Christmas. Recently, Scheffler took part in the Genesis Invitational but lacked his signature consistency. His 4-over score at Genesis R3 pushed him out of the title race.

Scottie Scheffler will not be a part of the Cognizant Classic this year. Fans can expect him to return to his form gradually in the next events.

#3 Rory McIlroy

McIlroy has been a former champion at the Honda Classic, where he defeated Woods and Tom Gillis in 2012 to clinch the title. With Shane Lowry, the Northern Irish pro is set to defend his 2024 title at this year's Zurich Classic.

He recently announced his commitment to the tournament in New Orleans, the Cognizant Classic final field will not feature McIlroy.

#4 Ludvig Aberg

The Swede has had a busy schedule of late, winning the Genesis Invitational and returning to play alongside The Bay GC. Aberg's TGL team will face LAGC, who are currently second on the leaderboard.

If Ludvig Aberg commits to the Cognizant Classic, he will have to play five rounds and face LAGC on March 3. Surely the Genesis Champ wouldn't choose to repeat a hectic schedule that had him downing espressos before his TGL match.

#5 Justin Thomas

The PGA Tour pro has yet to miss a cut in the 2025 season. Justin Thomas has three top-10 finishes, including a tie for second at the American Express.

His exclusion from the PGA National event is a bit surprising, as Thomas is a former winner of the Cognizant Classic. In 2018, he won the Honda Classic, defeating Luke List in a playoff.

#6 Xander Schauffele

Schauffele had a great season last year, but his rib injury from 2024 seems to be affecting his form. In 2025, Xander did not play in a PGA Tour event after his T30 at The Sentry.

According to his interview with GolfWeek, Schauffele will not play in the upcoming Cognizant Classic. Schauffele revealed that he is eyeing the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which takes place a week after the East Coast event.

