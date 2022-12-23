Augusta National to Royal Liverpool: When and where will the Majors be in 2023?

The 2023 golf season is upon us, and the list of venues for Majors have been released. A total of nine Majors will take place next year for men and women.

While some venues will host the tournaments for the first time, others will be returning to much-loved and traditional golf courses. In the ultimate celebration of golf, legends, rising stars and amatuers will compete for the grandest prizes in the sport.

Where will the Men's Majors take place?

Augusta National (Image via David Cannon/Getty Images)

At the beginning of the 2023 Major season is the much-talked about iconic Masters.

Per tradition, it will be held at Augusta National from April 6 to 9. Currently, the tournament has been in the headlines, as it recently announced that it would allow LIV Golf players to compete.

Add to that the controversial 13th hole extension, and there is no doubt that this year's Masters will be nothing short of thrilling and dramatic.

Oak Hills Country Club (Image via Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Next in the line is the PGA Championship, which will be held on the weekend before the US Memorial Day.

That means the Major tournament will take place from May 18 to 21. The championship will be returning to the three-time host Oak Hills Country Club, New York, in 2023.

Country Club of Brookline (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Third in line is the US Open, which is scheduled to happen on the third Sunday of June, which means the major tournament will take place from June 15 to 18.

This time the US Open will move to the opposite side of the country to the Country Club of Brookline in Massachusetts. That will mark the debut of the golf course. The venue might be new to the Majors, but players can expect typical US Open traits with tight fairways and difficult rough.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club (Image via David Cannon/Getty Images)

The last Major men's tournament of the year will be the oldest: the Open Championship. The championship will be held from July 20-23.

It will be returning to the 13-time host venue Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The course has carried out renovations to prepare for the 151st edition of the championship. Golfers should expect some difficult bunkering coming their way at the tournament.

Where will the Women's Majors take place?

Carlton Woods, Houston, Texas (Image via Nicklaus Design)

In a revamped fashion, the Chevron Championship will feature some changes in its long 51-year history. The championship will move to a new venue, Carlton Woods in Houston, Texas, as opposed to its usual hosts, the Mission Hills Country Club in California, for the first time since the tournament's inception in 1972.

The championship that's usually held in March or early April will move to the second half of April and will now take place from 20 to 23. The action will take place on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course. Golfers should expect undulating greens, plenty of bunkers and lakes.

Baltusrol Golf Club (Image via Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Next in line is the KPMG Women's PGA Championship which will be held from June 22-25. The tournament will move to Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey.

The venue has hosted many Majors in the past, and this time the action will happen on the less hilly Lower Course. Golfers will be greeted by wide but gently undulating fairways and tricky, contoured greens.

24 Feb 1994: A SCENIC SHOT OF THE PAR 3 SEVENTH HOLE AT PEBBLE BEACH GOLF COURSE DURING THE AT&T PEB

Third in line is the US Women's Open, which has moved from its usual post Memorial Day week schedule to July 6 to 9. The tournament is all set to head for the very first time to the iconic Pebble Beach in California.

The course will host the tournament in 2035, 2040 and 2045 too. Golfers will be challenged by the small greens and the often brutal and unpredictable winds on the par 3 7th hole, which juts out towards the Pacific Ocean.

Evian Resort Golf Club (Image via Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Evian Championship is the only one out of the women's Majors that can now claim a single home across history after the Chevron Championship venue shift.

The fourth in line tournament will take place from July 20 to 23 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. The picturesque course on the banks of Lake Geneva will offer golfers fast greens and a thick rough.

Walton Heath Golf Club (Image via Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The AIG Women's Open will be the closing act of the 2023 women's Majors. It will take place from August 10 to 13.

The tournament will be heading to the Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, England, for the first time. The golf course has famously hosted huge tournaments, including the 1981 Ryder Cup.

Certainly, an action packed 2023 Majors season awaits golf fans across the globe.

