“You never know what happens in the game of golf” – Billy Horschel slams critics over his inclusion in the Presidents Cup

The 14th edition of the Presidents Cup is here and has sparked major conversation over all the players missing out. The competition, which will take place from September 22-25, will miss some of its top names due to bans placed on LIV Golf defectors. This means that only a few new names will fill up the roster, key among them being Billy Horschel.

After 14 years of waiting, Bill Horschel will finally be making his Presidents Cup debut as a US team member. Horschel will play in the PGA Tour event at the Quail Hollow Club. While many congratulated the athlete for the feat, many also criticized him. According to a section of fans, Horschel only got his name on the roster due to the ban placed on LIV golfers.

"Whatever it takes to win, that's all that matters to me."

This year, Billy Horschel will be at the Presidents Cup as part of the US team. Amidst the backdrop of criticism over his selection, the golfer is out to prove that he has earned his place in the team.

Interestingly, the American remembers being passed over for the 2014 Ryder Cup despite two playoff event wins. Recalling the tournament, Horschel said that he “could have helped” the team, which struggled to a five-point loss at Gleneagles.

Now, his call to the international stage has finally come. Having experienced the Walker Cup as an amateur as a member of the victorious 2007 US squad, Horschel is pushing to make it big at the Presidents Cup.

Speaking ahead of the event, the golfer slammed his critics and said that he “belongs” at the event. He went on to state that his selection doesn’t rely on the ban placed on LIV Golf players.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Horschel said:

“My desire burns so hot that it can't go any higher. To make these teams … there's no higher ceiling. There's nowhere else for it to go… I know there’s been a lot of chatter about it on both sides, at least the players who went to the LIV Tour. Then as Max [Homa] sort of indicated Sunday after he won [the Fortinet Championship], there was a lot of people on social media that like to chime in.”

He added:

“What he’s heard, I’ve heard as well, I only made the team because the LIV guys left the Tour. I mean, those are just people that don’t know what the f**k they’re talking about. If they would have seen the points list when they left the Tour, Max and I were clearly in the top 12. So, it doesn’t bother us one bit.”

The 35-year-old, who won the Memorial and finished tied for second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, also stated that he won’t take the chance for granted. Horschel noted that he was thrilled to represent the US team along with Max Homa.

“Not taking it for granted, but at the same time being very happy and very pleased to be here and soaking all of the experience in… because you just never know what happens in the game of golf.”

LIV golfers miss out on Presidents Cup

Notably, reigning British Open winner Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Louis Oosthuizen, Anirban Lahiri, Branden Grace, and Charl Schwartzel are among the players missing out on the Presidents Cup due to their association with the Saudi-backed league.

Meanwhile, the US team lost the likes of Patrick Reed, Taylor Gooch, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka due to the ban. As a result, US captain Davis Love III’s decided to pick Horschel, who finished 11th in points, to the Presidents Cup team.

