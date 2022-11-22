Irish golfer Shane Lowry is undoubtedly one of the players to watch out for in the circuit. He recently won the BMW PGA Championship in September. He has also bagged the 2019 Open Championship and the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

In the recently concluded DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, he finished T-23. He recently took to social media to talk about his performance there. He tweeted that while he was not satisfied with his performance at the DP World Tour, he was happy with his "consistent" game and getting a victory this year. He also thanked everyone who supported him this year.

"Reflecting on my 14th season on the DP World Tour. Not the finish to the season I wanted but overall I was happy with my consistent golf and especially happy to get a win this year. Thanks to all my friends, family team and sponsors for all their support."

Shane Lowry @ShaneLowryGolf ☘️ Golf can be a lonely tough place at times but I’m lucky to be surrounded by the people that I am. I’m already looking forward to the challenge that 2023 is going to bring and excited to work hard this off season and hopefully create some more amazing memories next year.☘️ Golf can be a lonely tough place at times but I’m lucky to be surrounded by the people that I am. I’m already looking forward to the challenge that 2023 is going to bring and excited to work hard this off season and hopefully create some more amazing memories next year.❤️🇮🇪☘️

Shane Lowry added that although golf can get lonely, he was fortunate to have good people around him. He wrote that he was excited about the upcoming season and was waiting to create memorable moments ahead.

"Golf can be a lonely tough place at times but I’m lucky to be surrounded by the people that I am. I’m already looking forward to the challenge that 2023 is going to bring and excited to work hard this off season and hopefully create some more amazing memories next year."

"People are going to stop watching it" - Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry at the DP World Tour Championship - Day Three (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Several golfers defected to the controversial LIV Golf series from the PGA Tour this year. The list includes some huge names of the game. The Saudi-backed league is known for paying exorbitant amounts of money to players as a signing cheque.

Shane Lowry spoke about the issue on the No Laying Up podcast in September. He said that the fans would not appreciate this division in golf.

"We are very lucky the corporate world loves golf and that’s why we have such great sponsors and that’s why we play for a lot of money, but I do feel like this is causing a division in the game and it’s going to p**s people off."

Shane Lowry said that he "never contemplated" joining the breakaway league. He added that the attention in golf was shifting from titles to cash prizes.

"People are going to stop watching it. I think the amounts of money that are being thrown around are absolutely disgusting at the minute. I feel all people talk about is money now."

He believes that it is just "disgusting" amounts of money that people are talking about now.

Lowry mentioned the Tour Championship commentators only talking about how much money the winner was going to win and not how many times golfing greats Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have won it.

"We play for points now in the FedEx Cup, but I watched the Tour Championship and all the commentators talked about was how much money they’re going to win and I thought, will you just talk about the trophy or the title or how many times Tiger [Woods] has won it. Going down the stretch, Rory’s going to pass Tiger if he wins this. I think it’s just disgusting amounts of money that we’re talking about to be honest."

Shane Lowry added how this mindset makes an average player feel.

"The general Joe Soap, the guy who works his nuts off to make 50 grand a year and has to struggle to pay his membership at his golf club and loves the game so much, this probably p****s him off more than anyone."

Earlier, Lowry was criticized for playing Saudi International, given the human rights violations allegations against Saudi Arabia. At the time, he said he was a golfer, not a politician. While talking on the podcast, he admitted that it was the wrong thing to say.

He added that it would be hypocritical of him to blame LIV Golf over the allegations and that he always played for the trophies and not the money; that's why he felt that LIV Golf is terrible for the game.

"I played the Saudi International for the last three years and it would have been very hypocritical for me to say 'I don’t like where the money is coming from'. I just think [LIV Golf] is bad for the game. I have always said I play for trophies, not for money. That’s why I didn’t entertain it, to be honest. The reason I have never even contemplated it is I don’t think it is good for the game."

Shane Lowry will now be hoping for an action-packed 2023 season.

Poll : 0 votes