Brian Rolapp meets Tiger Woods & other PGA Tour golfers in a major development ahead of the Travelers Championship - Reports

If reports are true, legendary golfer Tiger Woods was recently met by the new Chief Executive Officer of the PGA Tour. Brian Rolapp reportedly met with Woods and some PGA Tour professional golfers before the 2025 Travelers Championship begins.

For all these years, nearly a decade, Jay Monahan, the former CEO, was a crucial part of the PGA Tour. It has only been days since Rolapp was announced as the new CEO of the Tour. Now, journalist Gabby Herzig has reported on the new PGA Tour CEO's presence along with Tiger Woods at the Travelers Championship venue.

According to Herzig's latest report, Rolapp had the meeting with Woods at the venue in Cromwell, Connecticut, and it was made compulsory for the PGA Tour players. Take a look at what she wrote on her X timeline:

"Brian Rolapp, the PGA Tour’s new CEO is here at the Travelers Championship addressing players in a players-only mandatory meeting. The CEO search committee, which includes Tiger Woods, is also here on site in Connecticut."

The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands has been a Signature PGA Tour event since last year. Since it attracts a stronger field, this might be Rolapp's first steps of shaping development on the Tour under his tenure.

Tiger Woods started being a part of the PGA Tour’s CEO Search Committee since Jay Monahan expressed his wish to step down. The Committee, which also has Adam Scott, unanimously voted for Brian Rolapp's appointment as the Tour CEO after Monahan steps down.

As per current regulations, Rolapp will not take the reins of the Tour from Monahan until the end of next year. Mohahan will continue to be a part of the PGA Tour till the end of 2025 as part of the handover process.

What did Tiger Woods say about the new PGA Tour CEO?

Brian Rolapp is a veteran in the sports industry, thanks to his two decades in the NFL. He started from being the NFL Media COO, then became the CEO of NFL Network. He ended his NFL stint by ultimately becoming the Chief Media and Business Officer.

Tiger Woods, one of the most successful names in the history of PGA Tour, has lauded Rolapp's arrival as the latest CEO. The 82-time PGA Tour winner, while talking to the press regarding Rolapp's appointment, commented on the latter's experience. Woods said (quoted by The Scotsman):

"Brian’s appointment is a win for players and fans. He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL."

While speaking on this matter, Woods also said:

"I’m excited about what’s ahead and confident that with Brian’s leadership, we’ll continue to grow the tour in ways that benefit everyone who loves this sport."

As the new CEO of PGA Tour, reports indicate that Brian Rolapp will be starting from this summer and report directly to the PGA Tour Boards.

