"Coming to a PGAT event near you" - Fans react to the flash mob on the first tee at LIV London

The LIV Golf League has completed one year and is back to where it all started, the Centurion Club, London.

However, before a round of golf, fans saw a round of dance! The 2023 season's ninth event saw a flash mob break out to perform a dance on the first tee.

A Twitter user named Mike McAllister shared the flash mob's dance video on his handle. Here is the video of the same:

Mike McAllister @thegolfeditor Flash Mob breaks out on first tee before start of #LIVGolf London Flash Mob breaks out on first tee before start of #LIVGolf London https://t.co/RVmXpB9S9g

Fans quickly jumped into the comment section to react to the flash mob breakout dance at LIV Golf London. A fan sarcastically, on behalf of the flash mob, wrote:

"Coming to a PGAT event near you."

Another fan explained that the crew who worked on the golf course must be crying (through a Batman crying graphic).

Josh Chavis @JoshChavis65 @thegolfeditor The Superintendent and greens crew who worked on the tee boxes for months in advance of the tournament: @thegolfeditor The Superintendent and greens crew who worked on the tee boxes for months in advance of the tournament: https://t.co/BmftG6lG4u

A fan feels that the flash mob must be having fun. He shared a graphic in which people are seen dancing.

A number of fans were not so happy with flash mobs entering the first tee and dancing to stop the play. They were furious and wrote several comments against LIV Golf.

Here are some of those comments:

Nothing but Golf @NothingGolf @thegolfeditor I can't actually tell if they are just trying to just put on a parody version of a golf event at this point. @thegolfeditor I can't actually tell if they are just trying to just put on a parody version of a golf event at this point.

Big Chedda @Cheezus20 @thegolfeditor As a LIV defender this is the cringiest shit I’ve ever seen @thegolfeditor As a LIV defender this is the cringiest shit I’ve ever seen

Another fan feels that flash mobs are not really cool.

Fans even slammed the flash mobs for entering the first tee. They felt it would have spoilt the green, and the crew, who worked hard to prepare it, must be having a hard time.

Ari Golf @stephen_dyar



Where do they find the clowns running these events. I’m sure it’s one of the players wives or someone who’s never worked a real job. If someone working for me did this they’d be walked out immediately. @thegolfeditor Oh that’s great for the course. I’m sure the maintenance crew LOVED this.Where do they find the clowns running these events. I’m sure it’s one of the players wives or someone who’s never worked a real job. If someone working for me did this they’d be walked out immediately. @thegolfeditor Oh that’s great for the course. I’m sure the maintenance crew LOVED this. Where do they find the clowns running these events. I’m sure it’s one of the players wives or someone who’s never worked a real job. If someone working for me did this they’d be walked out immediately.

Exploring LIV Golf London leaderboard: Individual and Team

The LIV Golf London leaderboard is currently led by Cameron Smith. The Australian professional golfer looks in great touch and is finally on the top of the leaderboard.

Three-time league individual winner Talor Gooch is tied for fourth position and is four shots behind Smith.

Here is the individual leaderboard of the tournament after day 1:

1 Cameron Smith -8

2 Marc Leishman -7

3 Thomas Pieters -5

T4 Talor Gooch -4

T4 Cameron Tringale -4

T4 Laurie Canter -4

T7 Abraham Ancer -3

T7 Richard Bland -3

T7 Branden Grace -3

T7 Anirban Lahiri -3

T11 James Piot -2

T11 Jason Kokrak -2

T11 Sergio Garcia -2

T11 Henrik Stenson -2

T11 Joaquin Niemann -2

T11 Ian Poulter -2

T11 Lee Westwood -2

T18 Patrick Reed -1

T18 Pat Perez -1

T18 Peter Uihlein -1

T18 Chase Koepka -1

T18 Louis Oosthuizen -1

T18 Bryson DeChambeau -1

T18 Bubba Watson -1

T18 Dean Burmester -1

T26 Brendan Steele E

T26 Dustin Johnson E

T26 Phil Mickelson E

T26 Mito Pereira E

T26 Martin Kaymer E

T26 Charl Schwartzel E

T26 Charles Howell III E

T33 Harold Varner III +1

T33 Eugenio Chacarra +1

T33 Brooks Koepka +1

T33 Bernd Wiesberger +1

T33 Kevin Na +1

T38 Sihwan Kim +2

T38 Matthew Wolff +2

T38 David Puig +2

T38 Sebastian Munoz +2

T38 Matt Jones +2

T38 Paul Casey +2

T44 Danny Lee +3

T44 Carlos Ortiz +3

T46 Jediah Morgan +4

T46 Graeme McDowell +4

48 Scott Vincent +7

The team leaderboard is also topped by Cameron Smith's led Ripper GC. The LIV Golf team is three points ahead of number two RangeGoats GC.

Here is the team leaderboard after day 1:

1 Ripper GC -13

2 RangeGoats GC -10

3 Majesticks GC -8

4 Hy Flyers GC -6

5 Stinger GC -5

T6 Crushers GC -4

T6 Fireballs GC -4

8 4 Aces GC -3

T9 Smash GC -2

T9 Cleeks GC -2

11 Torque GC E

12 Iron Heads GC +6

The LIV Golf London is the ninth event in the 2023 league calendar. It is being played at Centurian Club and other details of the tournament will be updated soon.

