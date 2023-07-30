Does Aaron Baddeley's wife have cancer? Decoding the truth

Australian professional golfer Aaron Baddeley has been a prominent face on the PGA Tour for quite some years now. He married Richelle on 15 April 2005, and the couple parent six children.

There have been several rumors on internet allegedly claiming Baddeley's wife has cancer. However, this is not true and she is perfectly healthy.

A few years ago, a tweet went viral stating Baddeley's wife Richelle has cancer, which is now a big talking point. We dug deep into the internet to find the source tweet and the truth behind it.

Back on August 8, 2012, Aaron Baddeley shared a tweet that read:

"RT @Streels54: “@faddicus: If ur a praying person, plz pray for my wife Angela. She's in hospital again#cancer ” praying"

After this tweet, a fan commented that he is not a praying individual, but his thoughts are will the golfer and his family. The comment read:

"@AaronBaddsI am not a praying person at all but seriously my thoughts are with you at this really difficult time. Good luck for the future!"

Later on, Baddeley himself replied to the guy and cleared that it was not his wife, Richelle, who has cancer, but, it was his mutual friend Chris' wife, named Angela. He then urged for a short little prayer. The reply comment read:

"@coley1963 it's a friends friend wife! Angela! Chris is her hubby! Thx for ur thoughts! Maybe try a short little prayer 4 Angela! #thxmate"

Aaron Baddeley's wife is healthy and is living happily with her family.

Exploring Aaron Baddeley's performances and results in PGA Tour 2022-23 season

The four-time PGA Tour title winner has had a tough 2022-23 season. Excluding the 3M Open 2023, the Australian golfer has played 21 events, but missed the cut in seven of them.

Baddeley has only two top-10 finishes season, which came in Butterfield Bermuda Championship (T6) and the Sony Open in Hawaii (T7).

Here are the leaderboard standings of Aaron Baddeley in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season:

Fortinet Championship - T36

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - T6

World Wide Technology Championship - Missed the Cut

The RSM Classic - T39

Sony Open in Hawaii - T7

The American Express - T50

Farmers Insurance Open - Missed the Cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - T37

The Honda Classic - Missed the Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T34

THE PLAYERS Championship - 72

Corales Puntacana Championship - T46

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Missed the Cut

Mexico OpenVidanta Vallarta T39

AT&T Byron Nelson - T23

Charles Schwab Challenge - T21

RBC Canadian Open - Missed the Cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Missed the Cut

John Deere Classic - T31

Genesis Scottish Open - Missed the Cut

Barracuda Championship - Missed the Cut

As of writing, Aaron Baddeley is at TPC Twin Cities playing in the second-last event, the 3M Open 2023, on the PGA Tour 2022-23 season.