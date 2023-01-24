Does Charlie Woods' mother attend his Golf events?

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren are no longer together, but they do share two children: Sam and Charlie Woods. Charlie, much like his father, is a golf prodigy and fans cannot wait until he is eligible to join the PGA Tour.

Tiger has often credited his mother for his success and the fact that she constantly supported him and always attended events. Is the same true for Charlie?

While she may not be present at every single event Charlie has, she is definitely a supporter and is very often in attendance. She loves and supports her son, as does Tiger Woods.

Tiger is at most events, too. In fact, he's often competing alongside Charlie or working as his caddie and coach.

Despite their divorce, Nordegren and Woods have a strong relationship now. This was not always the case, as Woods rampantly cheated on her and she attacked him for it, allegedly causing a car crash.

Nevertheless, today they are on good terms. Tiger recently gave her a kind shoutout, according to Golf Magic. He discussed their split and their current friendship. Tiger said:

"It was too tough, too tough. But now, in hindsight, as years and years have gone by, we're like best friends. It's fun. She talks to me about her life, I talk to her about my life."

"We try and help each other out on all occasions. And we work through it with the kids, the parenting program. She is one of my best friends now, and it's all because of my kids. We've worked so hard, and I've shown her how much I love them."

In another instance, both Tiger and Charlie Woods were at an event. They specifically asked the camera to be there on the first hole when they congratulated Nordegren for giving birth to a baby.

Naturally, she wasn't at that event, but she's at most and her impact on Charlie and on Tiger cannot be understated. Despite their differences, Tiger and Nordegren have put their kids first in an inspiring display.

When can Charlie Woods join the PGA Tour?

It's been a while since an amateur golfer was as highly anticipated as Charlie Woods. Most fans of the game can't wait to see him compete against the likes of Jon Rahm, Seamus Power, and others.

Ultimately, it will be a while until that happens. Since very early 2000s, the age limit for the PGA Tour is 18. That means that when Charlie Woods is 18, he is eligible to join, though not many do at that age.

Tiger and Charlie Woods

Charlie Woods will be 14 in February, which means there are about four years remaining until he is even eligible to join the Tour (assuming he would turn down the LIV Golf like his father did).

That doesn't mean he'll be a pro in four and a half years, but he will be able to. It's all on his timeline and when he feels comfortable doing it, but it's hard to see Tiger Woods' son waiting too long.

