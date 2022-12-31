“It’s how I make my money” – Dustin Johnson on why he ‘can’t live without’ his golf clubs

There are things that a person can never live without. But what things can't a world-class golfer live without?

US golfer Dustin Johnson appeared on the GQ Sports YouTube video in April last year for their popular segment of '10 Essentials'. Johnson listed 10 things that he absolutely cannot live without.

After his family and phone, his golf clubs came third on that list. He explained his decision by saying:

"An absolute essential item for me would be my golf clubs. It’s how I make my money. It’s how I live, how I support my family. So, it's something that's very important to me and that I use pretty much daily."

He added that golf was a huge part of his life.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously golf is a huge part of my life and definitely, definitely can't live without it."

He, however, picked his driver and putter over his other golf clubs. He said his putter was there when he won the Masters and the FedEx Cup. He talked about this decision:

"They are all my go-to clubs but I'd say I got two. That' be the driver, very important to my game and how I perform is, how I drive it. But then probably more important than just the driver would be the putter. And this putter here, it's got quite a few wins. Was in the bag at the Masters, the FedExCup, it's been in the bag for...I think I got 14 wins with it or something. So, with that putter, like that specific one."

What are the other things that Dustin Johnson can't live without?

Dustin Johnson with wife Paulina and children Tatum and River (Image via The US Sun)

Well, golf clubs were just one time off Dustin Johnson's essentials list, but what other things can he not live without?

The first was his family, his wife Paulina, and children Tatum and River. He said:

"My family would be my number one essential."

His second essential was his phone, and his number one app was Amazon. His trimmer came fourth after his golf clubs. Dustin Johnson showed off his exquisite Hublot watch as he numbered it fifth. He said:

"So I’ve just recently gotten into watches."

While Johnson does not wear sunglasses when he plays golf, he does use them when he goes fishing, which is his second favorite activity after golf. He even showed his 'Maui Jim' sunglasses.

Next on the list were his Adidas shoes. He said:

"I wear ’em all day, every day."

Sports drinks are of special importance to athletes. While every athlete has a choice of drinks, Dustin Johnson prefers Bodyarmour Lyte to hydrate him during practice sessions and tournaments.

This one essential of Johnson's would be very relatable for everyone. That is breakfast! Dustin Johnson needs his morning fix due to early tee times.

He, however, saved the best for the last as he listed his Trackman to complete his essentials list. Trackman is a tool that tracks golf shots, and for apparent reasons, Dustin Johnson considers this sacred equipment.

He said:

"It’s very important to me that I know exactly how far the ball is going. And it’s really important when I’m testing stuff."

He didn't forget to mention his Adidas polo-tee made from recycled plastic.

