“Follow the rules and pace of play”: Golf fans react to Carlota Ciganda complaining about LPGA officials 

Spanish professional golfer Carlota Ciganda was recently disqualified after she refused to add a two-shot penalty to her score in the ongoing Amundi Evian Championship.

She was penalized for not following the PGA Tour’s Pace of Play Policy at the Evian Resort Golf Club. The 33-year-old golfer appealed against it and was unhappy because of the harsh decision taken by the officials.

Golf Digest shared a post on Twitter about Ciganda complaining and saw the fans sharing their response to the bizarre incident.

One of the fans wrote that Carlota Ciganda should understand the rules and play accordingly.

He added that professional golfers should understand the 'concept of action and consequence'.

"Its simple. Follow the rules and pace of play. You know what the rules are, you agreed to play on the tour, so stop complaining and acting like a victim. Professionals understand the concept of action and consequence."

Another fan complained about people switching channels after watching LPGA players play slowly.

He added that the golfers on the tour talk with their caddies after every putt for around two minutes.

One of the fans wrote that slow play should also be penalized on the men's Tour as well.

Another fan praises the LPGA's decision to penalize Carlota Ciganda.

He added that the golfer is 'notoriously slow' and the tour must follow their rules strictly.

Doesn't sound like she learned her lesson though.

A fan advised the 33-year-old golfer to play faster as a simple solution.

Another fan wrote that the game of golf is already slow enough, and golfers playing slowly make it more complicated.

"Yesterday was tough out there" - Carlota Ciganda defends her slow play in the midst of disqualification in the Amundi Evian Championship

After getting disqualified from the ongoing Amundi Evian Championship, Carlota Ciganda took to her Instagram to share a story addressing the same issue.

The Spaniard wrote in a text message that she was very clear about not signing a 7 on the last hole of the day.

She added that the LPGA Rules Official said that she took 52 seconds; meanwhile, the group behind them had still not reached their tee hole.

"I got a few messages about the DQ from yesterday. I want to be very clear and the reason I did not sign a 7 on the last hole is because I don’t think I took 52 seconds like the Rules Official said. I had a 10 footer on the last hole, last put [sic] and the group behind they were not even on the tee on a par 5."

The text message continued with a direct attack on the LPGA Rules Official, and Carlota Ciganda wrote that they don't understand 'what professional golf is'.

The text read:

"Very poor performance from the LPGA rules official, they don’t understand what professional golf is about, they only look at their stopwatch like if 20 seconds is going to make a difference. I had family and friends watching and they all said it was impossible I took that long to hit that putt!"

Carlota Ciganda defended her slow play, claiming that the conditions were tough at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

She took an indirect stance on other golfers playing slowly and wrote that the rules should be the same for all.

"Yesterday was tough out there with windy conditions and difficult pins and I wish everyone gets treated the same and they don’t pick on the same players all the time! That’s all!"

In the 2022–23 season, a lot of golfers have been criticized for slow play. Be it the PGA Tour's Patrick Cantlay or LIV Golf's Richard Bland, all the tours have faced slow-paced play from golfers.

Recently, Open Championship 2023 winner Brian Harman was also criticized for his 'waggle dance', which eventually leads to slow play.