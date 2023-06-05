"From Oslo to Ohio" - Fans react to Viktor Hovland winning the Memorial Tournament 2023

Norway's Viktor Hovland emerged victorious at the Memorial Tournament. Hovland's victory at the prestigious competition thrilled fans worldwide, prompting an outpouring of support and appreciation for the exceptional golfer.

Hovland's triumph won him a well-deserved $3,600,000 prize sum and 550 FedEx points, boosting him further in the standings. The victory adds to his increasing list of successes and solidifies his reputation as one of golf's emerging stars.

Fans rejoiced as they observed Hovland's astounding achievement. Social media platforms were buzzing with excitement, and fans instantly took to their keyboards to share their joy.

"As Jim Nantz said "Victory for Victor" "from Olso to Ohio" Congrats! So pleased after a couple weeks/months of being so close!!!" A fan tweeted.

David Cumby @pastorcumby @PGATOUR @MemorialGolf As Jim Nantz said "Victory for Victor" "from Olso to Ohio" Congrats! So pleased after a couple weeks/months of being so close!!!

The 23-year-old Norwegian golfer's victory at the Memorial Tournament not only marks a significant milestone in his career but also acts as an inspiration to aspiring golfers around the world.

"Ayeee congrats Vik. It was a bit disappointing tournament in regards to how much harder it was for late starters," another fan wrote.

Doug Seifert @dudeman2266 @PGATOUR @MemorialGolf Ayeee congrats Vik. It was a bit disappointing tournament in regards to how much harder it was for late starters

"After battling a really tough course, a worthy winner. Congrats Vik!" A fan wrote.

Fans and fellow professionals were astonished by Hovland's steady focus, outstanding technique, and ability to perform under pressure.

"What a Finish! Congrats and High Five for ya and Jack," a fan tweeted.

As fans welcomed Hovland's victory, they also recognized the tough competition he faced throughout the tournament. Some commiserated with the late starters, recognizing the difficult conditions they faced.

Despite the challenges, Hovland's continuous performance demonstrated his talent and resilience, winning him the admiration and esteem of people worldwide.

"Congrats to Viktor but it felt like who doesn’t want to win the Memorial," another fan commented.

Ken @lettman2 @PGATOUR @MemorialGolf Congrats to Viktor but it felt like who doesn't want to win the Memorial

Viktor Hovland's victory at the Memorial Tournament shows his bright future in professional golf. Golf fans eagerly await his future performances as he continues to polish his skills and compete in forthcoming competitions.

"Congratulations Victor! It was great watching you move up the leaderboard today," a fan tweeted.

Fans will remember Hovland's win from Oslo to Ohio for the rest of their lives, as they cheer on this remarkable golfer on his path to even higher heights.

Viktor Hovland's major wins so far

Viktor Hovland has been making waves in the world of golf with an impressive streak of victories. The Norwegian initially came to prominence in 2018 when he won the US Amateur title and has continued to make history since then.

Hovland won the Puerto Rico Open in 2020, becoming the first Norwegian to do it on the PGA Tour. The following year, he made history by being the first Norwegian to win on the European Tour, winning the BMW International Open. Hovland's PGA Tour success continued in 2020 and 2021 when he won his second and third Mayakoba Golf Classic titles.

In 2023, he added another big victory to his increasing collection by winning the Memorial Tournament. Viktor Hovland has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of golf through a mix of skill, tenacity, and a streak of spectacular performances.

